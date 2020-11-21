Covid-19: Urgency will be ‘the key word’ for Ireland’s vaccine taskforce

A strategy to inoculate the Irish population against Covid-19 will be dealt with “urgently and comprehensively”, the chairman of the Government’s vaccine taskforce has said.

Prof Brian MacCraith said urgency is “the key word” and that the taskforce will release information on the roll out of vaccines when it is “available and when it’s accurate”.

Reports this week suggest three vaccines are showing positive early indicators. Moderna’s vaccine has a confirmed 94.5 per cent efficacy; Pfizer-BioNTech’s hits 95 per cent on that scale; and Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s phase 2 findings showed it causing few side effects, particularly among older people.

“We got really excellent news this week, albeit by press release. I think there’s great excitement about the indicators of at least three of the vaccines; the Oxford university one, the moderna one and the Pfizer one. Really strong indications,” Prof MacCraith told RTÉ radio’s The Business on Saturday.

The taskforce is to have its first full meeting early next week as the Government grapples with how best to move forward when strict Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are eased after six weeks of effective lockdown on December 1st.

Case numbers have fallen during the period of restrictions but public health officials are concerned that what was a sharp decline has slowed. A further eight deaths and 330 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

The latest figures show there were 275 people ill with Covid-19 in the State’s hospitals (down five in the previous 24 hours) and that 33 people with the disease are in intensive care units.

The Government will have to strike a balance when deciding how best to reopen social and economic life, with health officals calling for caution and businesses calling to be allowed to trade in the lead up to Christmas.

Vaccine distribution

Prof MacCraith said one of the issues the taskforce will be addressing is how to go about communicating the State’s plans to distribute a vaccine.

He said it was “very important for the Irish public to get certainty” on what was going to happen.

“Going out with speculations is not really helpful to Irish society. The general public deserves clarity and really clear information on this. I think that’s what we’ll do over the coming weeks,” he said.

“We’ll decide next week the approach to that but I think at this stage, urgency and certainty are the key issues and I think that is critically important for the general well being of Irish society and the general well being for our economy as well.”

Prof MacCraith declined to say how the vaccine would be distributed, or who would receive the first doses, adding that they will “do what’s in the best interest for the Irish public”.

He said the general public “wants to have confidence in the overall process and information on the vaccine”.

“The experts in that area, the information logistics will come from those as well. We will provide that information to the general public when it’s available and when it’s accurate,” he said.

“We will look at all elements of the end to end from the vaccine leaving the pharmaceutical companies... right through to the vaccination of individuals.All of the right people are in the room and it will be dealt with urgently and comprehensively.”

Authorisation

Meanwhile, on Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Virgin Media News, the vaccine is important and could be available early next year.

“The European President of the Commission is now saying it could be the second half of December that they will get authorisation... which could mean, for the early part of 2021, we’re in a position to start procuring the vaccine. It could change the situation significantly for the better,” he said.

The Taoiseach previously said that people vulnerable to Covid-19 would be prioritised once safe vaccines to prevent the virus are approved and ready.