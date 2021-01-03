Covid-19: Travel limit could drop to 2km from home, says Ryan

The Government could reduce the limit on people’s exercising distance from 5km to 2km if Level 5 restrictions do not lower the number of Covid-19 cases sufficiently, a Minister has said.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan raised the possibility of the reduction as the latest figures show the number of people admitted to hospital with the virus is continuing to rise.

There were 673 patients in hospital being treated by the virus on Sunday morning with 75 admissions and 23 discharges from hospital over the previous 24 hours.

This is more than double the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 a week earlier. The daily rate of hospitalisations is the highest since the pandemic began in March.

There were 56 seriously ill patients in intensive care units on Saturday night with 10 new admissions and one discharge over the previous 24 hours.

Mr Ryan told Newstalk radio there were other measures that could be taken in addition to Level 5 restrictions such as reducing travel from 5km to 2km as happened during the first lockdown if infections did not decline.

“That is for a week or two’s time if the numbers are not starting to flatten off and then decrease,” the Minister said.

He said the Government had directed all non-essential hospital procedures to be postponed if hospitals reach capacity handling Covid-19 cases.

He said that the planned reopening of schools would be reviewed this week but that the Government still proposed reopening schools on Monday, January 11th.

There were a further 3,394 cases of Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Saturday, almost double the highest number previously recorded in one day.

An additional four deaths were reported by Nphet, bringing to 2,252 the number Covid-19 related deaths. There have been 96,926 confirmed cases of the disease in the State.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “more important than ever that each and every one of us does what is being asked of us”. He tweeted on Sunday: “Stay home and strictly limit social contacts. We must do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable and those on the frontline.”

On Saturday night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the incidence rate of Covid-19 was as high, if not higher now than it was in March.

“Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care,” he said.

“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.”