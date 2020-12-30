Covid-19 testing nearing capacity amid ‘extreme’ levels of contacts

The testing and contract tracing system for Covid-19 is approaching maximum capacity as virus transmission hits record levels, the Health Service Executive has warned.

Continued exponential growth in cases will challenge the system and reduce the marginal benefit it provides, say officials.

With widespread transmission of the virus now occurring in the community, the benefit of individuals taking action to prevent infection “far outweighs” what testing and tracing can achieve, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

Mr Reid said there was little point to continuing to build capacity in the system when so much transmission was occurring and the real driver for reducing it was individual action.

While demand was still being met, “you reach a point when you [are] beyond certain levels where testing doesn’t add much”.

HSE national lead for testing and tracing Niamh O’Beirne said the system was close to reaching capacity, which was finite.

Last week, there was a 41 per cent increase in demand for testing in the community, while contact tracing calls rose 129 per cent.

The average number of contacts of a case has risen to 6.1, but up to 100 cases a day have more than 30 contacts, officials said.

Testing capacity now stands at 25,000 tests a day, with another 2,000 tests capable of being processed overseas.

Mr Reid said most of the worst concerns of the health service before Christmas have now been realised due to “an unprecedented and toxic combination of potential scenarios”.

These include a “massive” rise in daily cases, positivity rates increasing to levels not seen in a long time; and “extreme levels of numbers of close contacts”.

Hospitals have seen a “significant step-up” in demand over the last 72 hours, he said, and the number of outbreaks in nursing homes has risen.

Describing the situation as “alarming and high risk”, Mr Reid made an “urgent and serious” call to the public to take immediate action to reduce their risk of acquiring Covid-19.

People should withdraw from planned activities and protect themselves, he said, with the safest place being in the home.

Up to 2,000 calls were made to positive cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number yet recorded.

Overall test positivity rates have risen to 10 per cent, reaching 20 per cent on Tuesday.

The average daily number of cases last week was 1,034, three times the level of a fortnight earlier.

The highest incidence of cases is among 19- to 24-year-olds, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds.

On the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, Mr Reid said 40,000 doses had arrived in Ireland and another 40,000 were expected in each of the next two weeks.

He said there were no delays in the arrival of supplies so far and he did not expect any with the next delivery.

The vaccination programme will take place in seven hospitals next week and will start in long-term care facilities.

Vaccination in long-term care facilities would be completed in a three-week sweep for the first does and another three-week sweep for the second, Mr Reid said.

Mr Reid said all EU member states were getting the same share of vaccines as Ireland and no country had “full predictability” in relation to the time of deliveries.

Describing the programme for rolling out vaccines as “quite aggressive”, he said it had been started in healthcare settings and long-term care facilities on expert advice.

The rollout programme would not be “nine to five” and vaccinators would stay late to immunise staff in these facilities, he promised.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the pandemic was entering a serious phase of infection, with cases rising in all counties and age groups.

The number of hospitalised patients has risen sharply, to 454, while ICU numbers were up seven on the previous days, to 39.

The reproduction number, a measure of how much the virus is being transmitted, currently stands at 1.8, Dr Henry said. If maintained, this could lead to 3,000 cases a day by the end of January, he warned.

It was “unthinkable” that the reproduction number would be maintained at this level he said. Even at a reproduction number of 1.4, there could be 1,200-1,400 cases a day by the end of January.