Covid-19 testing finds just 0.2% positivity rate in nursing homes

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines is having a big impact on nursing homes with the number of infections way down on the peak, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said.

The latest round of serial testing in nursing homes revealed that just 0.2 per cent or one in 500 residents had tested positive for Covid-19. Almost all residents of nursing homes have received the vaccine.

At the height of the pandemic in January serial testing showed 2 per cent of nursing home residents were infected by Covid-19.

Rates of Covid-19 among healthcare workers have also collapsed. The percentage of healthcare workers among the general population with the disease has fallen from 16 per cent to 4 per cent.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Mr Reid said the figures indicated “great signs of the impacts of vaccinations” with mortality, infections and transmissions levels all down, along with hospitalisations and ICU.

So far, great signs of the impacts of vaccinations. Serial testing in nursing homes at 0.2% positivity. Percentages of cases in healthcare workers down from 16% to 4%. Mortality, infections and transmissions levels down, along with hospitalisations and ICU. @HSELive #COVID19 — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) March 10, 2021

Last night, 371 patients were in hospital with the disease, down 26 on the previous day. The number of patients in ICU beds has dropped below 100 for the first time since January 6th. There are 93 people in ICU.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that the number of healthcare workers being affected had dropped from 1,000 in the middle of January to just 45 at the end of February.

This drop could not be explained by the drop in community transmission alone, he added.

Dr Henry also explained that part of the distribution difficulties being experienced at present were because originally the vaccine rollout had been planned using the more easily transported AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was important to remember that vaccination was just part of the public health response to Covid-19, he said. While the issue of delays in stock were disappointing, the rollout of the vaccination programme to date was having a real impact where there were “collapsing rates” in nursing homes and hospitals.

However, he warned “there’s still a lot of it out there” and precautions were necessary as long as Covid-19 was circulating in society.

When asked about the possibility of antigen testing being used in schools, Dr Henry said such testing was used as part of outbreak response. It was effective when being used to test symptomatic individuals, but its sensitivity was less sensitive in asymptomatic individuals.

“It is a rapid test, but the trade off is lower sensitivity, which could lead towards a false sense of security.”