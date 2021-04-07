Covid-19: Teachers and SNAs at special schools vaccinated in recent days

The Health Service Executive has confirmed that teachers and special needs assistants in a number of special schools in the Dublin and Wicklow area were vaccinated in recent days to “avoid wastage”.

The move comes despite a Government decision last week to remove teachers from the priority list for vaccination in favour of an age-based approach.

Teachers’ unions voted on Wednesday morning to hold ballots for strike action unless the Government agrees to reprioritise their members for vaccination by the end of the current school year.

The HSE said a “number of people” working in special schools in the south Dublin and Wicklow area were among those on a reserve list used at the Aviva Stadium vaccination centre on Tuesday in order to prevent wastage.

Speaking on RTÉ, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said this was “not the right way “ to compile a reserve list and he has asked the HSE for a detailed report into the matter.

He said he understood that the local HSE area was seeking to “do the right thing” but it did not appear to have followed the correct protocols.

Fórsa, the union which represents special needs assistants, said the development was “welcome” and called for all SNAs to receive the vaccine.

“There are few other groups outside health and social care who work on a consistent basis providing intimate care without the ability to maintain social distancing,” said Andy Pike, the union’s head of education.

“In special schools, healthcare staff like nurses, occupational therapists and physiotherapists have all been vaccinated, whilst the SNAs who work alongside them have not,” he said.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) also called for the approach to be expanded to teachers in these settings.

“We need that to continue and to be guaranteed to all workers in all our special schools,” said INTO general secretary John Boyle.

Earlier, the HSE said a total of 191 people were called from the reserve list after a group of people from a disability service provider did not arrive for their jabs due to a “misunderstanding around vaccine scheduling”.

“No vaccines were wasted and their appointments are being rescheduled,” the HSE said in a statement.

It said 613 vaccines were scheduled to take place at the stadium and that 506 were administered.

“We want to pay tribute to the vaccination centre staff for organising to fill the vaccine slots so quickly,” the HSE added.