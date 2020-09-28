Covid-19: Taoiseach says next two weeks are going to be critically important

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged younger people in particular to refocus on social distancing and hand-hygiene during what he described as a crucial fortnight to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Taoiseach said “the next two weeks are going to be critically important” for the State as it tries to stabilise the virus and prevent other counties from being elevated to Level 3 restrictions.

Mr Martin was speaking at the launch of a new leaflet on Covid-19 which is being delivered to every household in the country. It emphasises the threat posed by a resurgence of coronavirus and also reminds households of the best protocols to follow.

“The launch of this leaflet, a copy of which will be sent to every home in the country, is an important moment. It is an opportunity to remind the country of the choice we face for the coming winter. Each one of us has the power to slow and suppress the spread of this virus - it is up to each one of us to choose what we are going to do in the face of the threat,” he said.

He asked young people in particular to stick to the advice on hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing and to “respect the restrictions that are in place where we live”.

Mr Martin continued: “This is a dangerous and deadly virus that kills. Many of those that it doesn’t kill, it leaves seriously ill, regardless of age.

“Every citizen in the country has the power to change the trajectory of this illness. I believe it is very important to ensure that they are as fully informed as possible.

“I would encourage every household to treat this document as they would treat any other important piece of literature that comes into their home. Keep it safe and keep it close to hand,’ he said.