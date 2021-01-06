Covid-19: State could take up to 30% of private hospital capacity under new plan

The Cabinet will on Wednesday consider proposals to provide indemnity cover for the treatment of public patients in private hospitals as part of any new deal to provide additional capacity to the HSE during the Covid-19 wave.

The HSE and private hospitals are currently working on an arrangement which would see the State effectively take over some 15 to 30 per cent of capacity in the hospitals depending on the number of cases and the impact the disease is having on the health system at a particular time.

The provision of indemnity cover in relation to public patients treated in private hospitals would be a key element of any deal and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring proposals on this issue to Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

The department’s preference is understood to be to secure provision for non-Covid care in private hospitals, particularly for those needing urgent treatment.

The proposed agreement between the State and private hospitals would be very different to the arrangement put in place last March which saw the HSE effectively take control of nearly 20 private hospitals for three months during the first wave of the pandemic.

Triggered

The Irish Times understands that the model being considered at the moment would see any move by the State to take over capacity in private hospitals - and the scale involved - being triggered by the rate of incidence of Covid-19, the disease’s reproduction (R) number at the time and the overall impact of the surge on the public health system.

Some informed sources have suggested that about 15 per cent of capacity could be taken over if Covid-19 levels reached a certain threshold, rising to 30 per cent if the position should deteriorate further.

It is understood that there would be an overall service level agreement between the HSE and the private hospital sector, with payment based on the services provided.

Private hospital practice could continue in parallel with the takeover of capacity by the HSE unlike the situation last spring and early summer, when private sector consultants, who were not part of the deal at the time, argued they had largely been shut out of the hospitals in which they practised.

Some sources suggested that there could be an independent body that would determine whether the scale of any surge had reached the thresholds set out to trigger the takeover of capacity. The arrangement could potentially run for 12 months