Covid-19: Six more deaths and another 612 cases confirmed in the State

Six more deaths from Covid-19 and another 612 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the State, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported on Sunday.

The latest figures bring the State’s total death toll from the disease to 4,319, while a total of 219,592 Covid-19 cases have now been confirmed here.

All of the latest reported deaths occurred in February. The median age of those who died was 63, and the age range of those who died was between 41 and 86 years.

Nphet also confirmed that as of February 25th, 409,529 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the State.

Three more healthcare staff have died with Covid-19 in recent weeks, according to the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) report on coronavirus infections among workers in the health service.

It lists seven Covid-19-related deaths of healthcare workers so far in the third wave of the disease here, compared with the four such deaths that were listed in the centre’s previous report, published two weeks earlier.

The latest report was released on Friday and covers the situation up until February 20th.

A total of 15 healthcare workers, ranging in age from 30 to 65, have now died as a result of Covid-19 during the pandemic, according to the HPSC.

A total of 94 healthcare workers have been admitted to ICU with Covid-19, 803 have been hospitalised with the disease and 26,778 have had confirmed Covid-19 infections.

On Sunday, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health confirmed a further three people have died in the North after testing positive for coronavirus.

Another 136 cases of the virus have also been reported, according to the latest update from the North’s Department of Health.

Dublin incidence

Meanwhile, new figures show the incidence of Covid-19 infection in the worst affected parts of Dublin is almost six times that of the areas in the capital with the lowest levels of infection.

Dublin north central recorded more than 1,000 new cases in the two weeks up until Friday last, and had an incidence rate during the period of 654 cases per 100,000 people, compared with the 165 cases recorded in Dublin south, where the incidence rate was 121 per 100,000.

Of the 10,277 new cases recorded in total over the fortnight, just more than half were attributed to close contact with a known case. Some 1,875 involved community transmission, 372 were patients who picked up the infection in a healthcare setting and 161 were staff who picked the virus up in a healthcare setting. Just 77 cases were formally linked to travel. Additional reporting: PA