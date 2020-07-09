Covid-19: Six further deaths as reproduction rate ‘at or above one’

Six more people have died from coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases advanced to 25,565 on Thursday.

This brings the number of coronavirus patients who have died in the Republic to 1,743.

The reproduction number, which measures how many people a confirmed case goes on to infect, has increased to “at or above one”, according to Prof Philip Nolan, chairman of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

A reproduction number of less than one means an epidemic is dying out; a figure greater than one signals that it is spreading.

There was an “immediate need” for people to take care and caution in their decisions and actions, he said.

Meanwhile, six counties have stayed Covid-19 free over the past week despite a slight increase in cases of the disease.

Counties Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Mayo and Tipperary recorded no new confirmed cases in the week up to last Monday, according to the latest Health Service Executive figures.

Counties Donegal, Kilkenny, Longford, Monaghan, Roscommon and Wexford added just one new case, according to the epidemiological report from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The biggest increase was in Co Kildare, where 11 further cases were confirmed, followed by Co Dublin with nine. Sligo’s case numbers rose by five due to a travel-related cluster in the county.

Overall, the number of cases recorded by the surveillance centre increased by 60, to 25,531.

Despite concerns expressed over the past week about foreign travel, so far this route of transmission has had little impact on the official figures. The number of travel-related cases grew by six to 599 over the week and the number of imported cases by six to 391.

There are 12 patients with confirmed Covid-19 in hospitals, including nine in intensive care, according to the HSE.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to review the data on the transmission of the disease.

Public health officials are also reviewing the impact of the easing of restrictions over recent months, in particular last week’s loosening of measures that enabled national travel again, along with the opening of restaurants and creches.

WHO Covid-19 chief on Ireland

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation’s director general for Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro, has said Ireland’s data in relation to the suppression of the virus is promising. But he warned that “a dashboard of indicators” is necessary.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, he explained that the dashboard includes the ability to isolate and track cases, how well hospitals are stocked and performance of nursing homes.

“It’s not just the number of cases, it’s how well prepared you are for a second wave,” he said.

The situation in the world is disturbing, said Dr Nabarro. “I am really worried about the next six months.”

Dr Nabarro said he found it hard to understand the rationale for US president Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the WHO, especially at such a time.

Dr Nabarro also defended the global health organisation’s line on transmission through airborne or aerosol connections. There is not “a bundle of evidence” so it is correct for the organisation to be extra careful.

“The implications are absolutely huge,” he added. It is important that the WHO advice “is as good as we can make it”.

Meanwhile, the evidence remained that the “vast majority” of transmission was via droplets so keeping the 2m rule is important, he said.