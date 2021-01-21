Covid-19: Signs third wave ‘bottoming out’ as over 120,000 vaccines provided

A total of 121,900 Covid-19 vaccinations have been provided in the State to date and there are signs that the third wave of the disease is bottoming out, HSE officials have said.

The total number vaccinated is the equivalent of some 2.5 per cent of the population, with some 48,000 doses provided to people living and working in more than 200 long-term residential care settings. In addition, 73,100 vaccines have been provided to healthcare workers in seven hospital groups.

Residents in 589 long-term care facilities are due to have received their first vaccination by Sunday, a HSE media briefing heard on Thursday.

Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, criticised the fact that people who were not due to receive the vaccine did at the Coombe and Rotunda hospitals in Dublin and another in Co Kerry.

“It shouldn’t have happened. Nobody needed further clarity about the agreed sequencing of the vaccines,” he said.

“That being said, wasting vaccines is something we should avoid.”

A document set out on January 12th had clarified how vaccinations should be carried out, while the HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has sent a letter to the hospitals on this matter, he said.

Mr Reid warned that the number of people vaccinated next week would not be as high as planned because manufacturer Pfizer is temporarily lowering its production levels. He said this delay was temporary but a cause of “great frustration” for the HSE.

He said that by the end of February all healthcare workers will have received their first dose and many will have received their second dose.

“There is much we should be extremely positive about,” he said.

Cause for concern

The greatest cause of concern for the HSE, Mr Reid said, was the pressure on the hospital system due to the number of people currently sick with Covid-19. He said the numbers in hospital with the disease were up 10 per cent this week, standing at 1,949 on Thursday morning.

There were 214 people in intensive care units (ICU) being treated for Covid-19 out of the 320 people currently in ICU in the State. Three are in ICUs in private hospitals as part of a surge agreement.

About 300 people outside ICU are receiving advanced respiratory support, which Mr Reid said were “very significant numbers”.

“Everyone is receiving the highest level of care, but our concerns are around the rising numbers. We don’t want to see the rising numbers to rise so high that we lose control,” he said.

Mr Reid said the current mortality rate was a “stark and horrible reminder” of how deep the impacts of the current wave of Covid-19 had been. There have been more than 500 deaths so far in January.

Dr Henry said there were signs that the third wave was bottoming out. The five day average of new cases was down from 4,500 a day a week ago to 2,555 a day at present. Similarly, the 14 day average of cases is down from 1,449 a week ago to 1,223 a day.

The average daily number of admissions to hospitals over the last seven days was 132. Of the 211 Covid-19 patients in ICU beds, more than half are ventilated.

Dr Henry warned that the vaccine will not have “any significant impact” on the current surge. He revealed that acceptance of the vaccine is the second highest in the European Union after Malta, with 37 per cent of Irish adults declaring they would wish to get the vaccine as soon as possible against the EU average of 23 per cent. Only 8 per cent of respondents were opposed to ever receiving the vaccine, which is less than half of the EU average of 17 per cent.

Anniversary

The HSE said January 27th would be the first anniversary of the Covid-19 crisis management team of the HSE. They were then preparing for a virus which was deemed a “moderate risk” by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

“Nobody at that stage could have forecast that we would be experiencing a third wave and the worst impacts of the effects of the virus this year,” Mr Reid said.

“There has been huge hurt and pain for so many families and particularly not being able to grieve as people used to.

“It looks like we are stuck in a dead end, but we are not . . . It may take that bit longer than we want (to vaccinate everyone) and that is purely based on supply. We will be operating at pace.

“We need to stick with the very difficult changes that we have, but we do know there will be a better year ahead at some stage. We need to be absolutely relentless in protecting ourselves and others,” he said.

Outbreaks

There are currently 480 outbreaks in nursing homes and hospital settings, of which 166 are in nursing homes.

This means there are current outbreaks in 29 per cent of all nursing homes, up from 20 per cent on January 11th. There are currently 362 outbreaks in long-term residential care settings including mental health and disability services.

HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said the outbreaks are “drastic and significant” in comparison with previous waves of the virus.