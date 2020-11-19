Covid-19: Signs of division grow in Government-Nphet relationship

Good morning – today’s paper leads with another sobering milestone in Ireland’s struggle with Covid-19: the number of deaths linked to the virus has now exceeded 2,000, with the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, urging that people need to “work together” to defeat the virus.

In that case, the remainder of our lead story may make for slightly uncomfortable reading for the CMO, and his political colleagues, as it is clear their work together is anything but harmonious.