Covid-19 safety measures ‘will add €15,000 to cost of a new house’

New measures to tackle the spread of Covid -19 on building sites will add up to €15,000 to the cost of a house, the construction industry has said.

The director general of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon told the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday that across Europe it was estimated that safety measures could add 10-15 per cent to building costs.

He said one substantial builder had told him that the new measures could add €10,000- €15,000 to the cost of a house.

Mr Parlon suggested that in the case of apartments , where achieving physical distancing was more difficult, the additional cost could be up to €20,000.

He said where the timescale for building a house had traditionally been 15 weeks, with the new safety measures this could increase to 25 weeks.

Earlier, the State’s chief medical officer has said that the Health Service Executive (HSE) should not be giving Covid-19 test results of employees to employers, calling it “a breach of confidentiality, full stop”.

His criticism of the practice came after Minister for Health Simon Harris admitted that in some cases it had been “necessary in the interests of public health” to convey test results directly to managers of meat plants with outbreaks before workers were told to send them home quickly.

Mr Harris confirmed that managers of nursing homes that have been mass-tested for Covid-19 have also been informed of test results “in some cases” ahead of staff due to missing contact information and the volume of results in order for the homes to take prompt action.

Dr Holohan told the Oireachtas committee that “employers should not be receiving results for employees”.

However, HSE chief executive Paul Reid appeared at odds with Dr Holohan’s view of the practice.

Mr Reid told the committee after the chief medical officer’s testimony that public health officials had discretion in exceptional cases “such as a pandemic” to inform employers ahead of employees about the results of a Covid-19 test and that it was a judgment call for them to make.

Return to work

The committee heard on Tuesday from a range of health officials, as well as representatives of trade unions and employers.

Mr Parlon said there was “no big bang” return to work by construction firms who were being sensible and practical, and it would take months for the sector to reach previous output levels in the construction sector.

He noted larger contractors had allowed a reduced workforce on site on Monday to assess sites, test new measures and embed new protocols in safety culture.

The CIF said any companies that had been able to operate over the past month working on essential services had operated new safety measures.

“Reports are positive,” it said, but implementation of procedures “is challenging and companies are reporting a significant drop in productivity”.

The general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Patricia King said the Government must ensure that the monitoring of workplaces by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was fully resourced in order to protect workers and prevent a further spread of the virus.

She said HSE inspectors had extensive powers of enforcement, including the power to serve a “prohibition notice” on any workplace, in which activity was occurring which posed a serious risk to the health and safety of any person.

“In our view this power should be exercised vigorously in respect to any workplace in which the terms of this protocol are not being observed.

“Given the very serious nature of this virus and the possible severe consequences for those who contract it, it is crucial that the implementation and enforcement powers are actively utilised.”

HSA chief executive Sharon McGuinness told the committee that it had 67 inspectors assigned to monitor the operation of the back-to-work national safety protocol.

She indicated that the HSA may not be able to carry out surprise inspections due to restrictions to protect against Covid-19.

Ms King said she did not believe that 67 HSA inspectors was an adequate number and the Government needed to increase the resources available to the authority.

Ms McGuinness said she was confident that additional resources that were needed would be made available.