Covid-19: R number drops below 1 to between 0.7 and 0.9, says Stephen Donnelly

The reproduction number, a key indicator of the spread of Covid-19, has dropped below 1, according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The reproduction number (R0) now stands at 0.7 to 0.9, the Minister said, compared to 1 last week.

An R0 of less than 1 means the virus is declining as each case is passed on the disease to less than one other person.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 228 cases per 100,000 people, Mr Donnelly told the Oireachtas health committee this morning. This compares to 278 in the previous 14-day period.

The Minister said the rate was falling in 23 of the 26 counties in the Republic. The average number of close contacts of cases, another key indicator, has fallen from six to about three, he added.

In addition, the testing positivity rate has fallen to 4.7 per cent.

“By moving early and comprehensively, Ireland is currently bucking the trend being seen in many other parts of Europe,” he told the committee.

The 14-day rate in France is 830, in Spain it is 567 and in the UK, 469.

However, the number of positive cases remains a serious concern, the Minister said. “We have seen almost 11,000 cases reported in the past 14 days. We must continue to actively suppress this virus to the greatest extent possible.”

Mr Donnelly said testing capacity in the HSE has now been increased to 140,000 a week, up from 120,000. Demand for testing has dropped by 40 per cent in the past week.