Covid-19: Public urged to limit contacts after 520 more cases

There has been one further death and 520 more cases confirmed in the State, according to figures released by National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Monday evening.

This brings to 4,588 the total number of deaths and 231,119 the total number of cases in the Republic since the pandemic began.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 157 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Offaly has the highest county incidence, followed by Longford. Leitrim has the lowest incidence.

The median age of cases is 28 years and 79 per cent are under 45.

Of the new cases, 242 are in Dublin, 36 in Meath, 30 in Offaly, 29 in Kildare, 25 in Wicklow, with the remaining 158 cases spread across 20 other counties.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: “For the week of the 7th-13th of March, 60 per cent of disease incidence is taking place through close contact transmission and 24 per cent in the community. 59 per cent of transmissions are occurring in households.

“Outside of the household, almost half of transmissions are occurring in social gatherings and the workplace.”

He was commenting amid heightened concern that Ireland could be on the brink of a new Covid surge.

“We need to be very careful. We are pretty much stuck and we could be looking at another surge,” the Health Service Executive’s clinical lead on infection control, Prof Martin Cormican, said on Monday morning.

“The more we come together, the more the virus spreads. The new strain spreads faster.”

Referring to this new strain, Dr Cillian de Gascun, medical virologist and director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “The B117 variant, Ireland’s most dominant variant of Covid-19 accounts for more than 90 per cent of our cases and is extremely transmissible. Public health advice aims to limit the opportunities this virus has to spread, and it should be noted that B117 does not need much opportunity to do so.

“The most effective way to stop the spread of this variant and all variants of Covid-19 is to limit your social contacts and follow public health advice.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “People have worked exceptionally hard over the past three months to reduce transmission in our communities. We have shown time and again that we can act collectively to protect one another. Please keep this going over the coming weeks.”

Gatherings

Commenting on the jump in figures on Sunday, when 769 cases were reported, Prof Cormican told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland the public needed to look at which situations were most important and to prioritise them. Coming together for occasions such as wakes and birthday parties was a “huge risk” to everybody. This was evidenced by the spread of Covid in certain workplaces and other settings where people come together.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey called for “huge investment” in public health, including retraining unemployed people to help with detailed contact tracing.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Prof McConkey also warned that opening up the hospitality sector and multi-generational mixing could lead to a surge in cases and thousands of deaths.

The current Level 5 restrictions had not led to the same responses as were achieved in the first and second lockdowns, he said.

People were getting tired of the restrictions, which meant the country was in “a really tight spot”. He warned that if the country opened up “things will get rapidly worse.”

It could be September to November before the widespread vaccination programme was completed, he said, because of vaccine supply issues.

Mandatory quarantine was important, but the majority of Covid cases were as a result of domestic contacts. Such quarantine measures were just one part of a 20-piece jigsaw, he said.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said there was a need to focus on the positive.

“We’re not seeing the dip we’d hoped for, but we’re not back to square one,” he told Newstalk Breakfast, adding that the current level of Covid-19 cases was “disheartening”.

He said: “The lower we get figures down, the more choices we will have. There are still a lot of cases out there.”

In Northern Ireland, the death of one more person with Covid-19 was announced on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,105. A further 87 people tested positive for the virus.

In the North’s hospitals 160 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment, with 15 in intensive care.