Covid-19: Public urged to ‘hold on’ as further 10 deaths and 646 cases reported

A further 10 deaths and 646 cases of Covid-19 have been reported on Friday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), a member of which has urged the public to “hold on” as infection numbers remain stubbornly high.

In a statement, Nphet said four of the deaths occurred this month, one in February and one in January with four others under investigation. A total of 4,518 deaths have been linked to Covid-19 in the State and 225,820 cases of the disease have been detected.

The median age of the 10 people who died was 67 years and they ranged in age from 41 to 83 years.

Of the latest cases, there were 243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 were spread across 20 other counties. The median age of those infected was 30, with 74 per cent of the cases in people aged under 45.

The latest vaccination figures, for Tuesday, show 16,544 were administered. A total of 553,161 doses have been administered to date with 157,072 having had both shots.

One more death with Covid-19 was reported by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,097. A further 208 people tested positive for the virus, it said.

Stubbornly high

Nphet on Thursday raised concerns about the stubbornly high number of cases still be confirmed and cautioned that the situation in the State could decline if people let their guard down. The infection numbers have been linked to the more transmissible B117 variant and greater mobility in the population.

Prof Philip Nolan, Nphet’s epidemiological modelling expert, on Friday said there were worrying signs of “slippage” among the public that could have an impact on the spread of the disease. He called on people to “hold on” for a few more weeks to keep the disease suppressed.

“We’ve seen this before, we see the level of slippage. We get tired, we get lonely, mix a little bit more,” Prof Nolan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The plea to the public, if they were slipping, was to “pull back” and help keep the virus suppressed, he said. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s a few more weeks.”

In a statement on Friday, An Garda Síochána said members of the force continue to encounter people gathering in groups at house parties or social gatherings .

“ Such gatherings put at risk not only those attending, but everyone they come into contact with after including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and local community,” it said as it called on people to follow the public health advice currently in place.

“Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high.”

Checkpoints

The Garda warned that it would be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots while the current restrictions remain in place.

It said that all adults in a car found to be undertaking a non-essential journey can be liable for a €100 fine and that it has issued some 13,600 Covid-19 fines across the range of offences to date.

Prof Nolan said the impact of the disease remained high, and that the situation was precarious and at a delicate point.

“This is the time to stay home, this is not the time for mixing households or going back to the workplace unless it is essential work.”

He noted the vast majority of citizens had made “extraordinary sacrifices” over 52 weeks and that people had had to manage grief on their own, but the worry was, he said, “if we rush” the virus would not be suppressed.

“In 10 weeks we will be in a different scenario. People needed to maintain their guard against infection and not squander the sacrifices that have been made.”

A number of Ministers have said they believe the Cabinet will have to outline a clearer picture for the reopening of society when plans to ease restrictions are considered early in April.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said services such as hairdressers may not reopen until late April or May at the earliest, but that consideration would be given to easing the 5km travel limit and restrictions on meeting people outdoors.

However, significant restrictions are expected to remain until the second half of May at least.

Nursing home residents, one of the groups most affected by the pandemic, will be permitted to have two visits a week on compassionate grounds from March 22nd as residents benefit from the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.