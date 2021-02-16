Covid-19: Politics not a factor in choice of vaccination centre sites, Donohoe says

Politics was not a factor in the selection of the locations chosen to serve as Covid-19 mass vaccination centres, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said, amid criticism of some people potentially facing long trips to be inoculated.

He was responding to complaints from some TDs about the list of 37 centres, published on Monday, including his Fine Gael party colleague and former minister Michael Ring.

There is at least one centre in each of the State’s 26 counties, with five sites in Cork, four in Dublin and two in Kerry, Wicklow, Westmeath and Tipperary.

Mr Ring noted that there was only one in a county the size of Mayo but two in Wicklow, the constituency of Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Donohoe told Newstalk Breakfast that the location of these centres was “well beyond the influence of a Minister”.

The location of the sites had been determined by public health experts and with a focus on the ease with which people could travel to them, he added.

“The biggest story is the progress we’re making,” he said.

Separately, Mr Donohoe said that the Government would soon decide formally on the extension of Covid-19 support payments for workers and businesses.

He said initiatives such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) had cost some €2.2 billion to date but would continue “well beyond the end of March” as they were necessary to protect jobs and to ensure the economy is able to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Hospitality has been one of the sectors hit hardest by Covid-19 restrictions, with tens of thousands out of work for much of the last year due to the enforced closure of bars and restaurants.

When asked about the reopening of hospitality, Mr Donohoe said this would be contingent on public health guidance, but that the Government would give the sector “good notice” to plan and prepare.

“I hope in the coming weeks we can give the clarity they seek.”

On the issue of mandatory quarantine for people arriving in Ireland from countries deemed to be a higher risk due to Covid-19 mutations, Mr Donohoe said he believed it was the “right course of action” to get transmission of the disease under control.

Mr Donnelly is set to tell the Cabinet on Tuesday that the plan is to be able to send the legislation to the Seanad by Friday, February 26th . He will seek Cabinet approval to proceed with the primary legislation giving the legal basis to detain people from so-called “schedule 2” countries in designated facilities.

Meanwhile, Maynooth University professor of immunology Paul Moynagh told Newstalk that Monday’s Covid-19 figures – zero deaths and 821 cases – were encouraging but that the premature lifting of restrictions in the past had led to “severe increases” in cases.

He said there was a need to balance the risk of pandemic fatigue against the need for hope. There were a number of reasons to be positive given rates were dropping, but not as quickly as he would like.

“Vaccinations are the way out of this,” he said, adding that optimising the speed of the rollout was important.

Official figures show there has been more than 200,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, but Prof Moynagh said it was possible that three or even five times that number had been infected without knowing it or having symptoms.

This meant that up to 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the population had been exposed to the disease, which would give them some level of protection.

“We should soon begin to see the positives,” he said.