Covid-19 plan puts whole country at Level Two, which is nonsense

Timing is everything, especially so with pandemics. It is unfortunate for the Government, therefore, that the pressing task of reining in a surge of Covid-19 cases in Dublin got in the way of its publication of its longer-term vision for dealing with the virus.

The plan is a long overdue and much-needed response to the realities of Covid-19, seven months into this crisis. Its 60 pages describe a reasonably comprehensive framework for living with the virus, given what we have learned since then.