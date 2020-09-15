Covid-19 plan puts whole country at Level Two. This is a nonsense
Strategy outlines framework for living with the virus, given what we have learned to date
It is unsurprising that Dublin is the hot spot for the virus. File photograph: The Irish Times
Timing is everything, especially so with pandemics. It is unfortunate for the Government, therefore, that the pressing task of reining in a surge of Covid-19 cases in Dublin got in the way of its publication of its longer-term vision for dealing with the virus.
The plan is a long overdue and much-needed response to the realities of Covid-19, seven months into this crisis. Its 60 pages describe a reasonably comprehensive framework for living with the virus, given what we have learned since then.