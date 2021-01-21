Covid-19 patients in hospital remain at high levels as lockdown extension expected

The number of people in hospital and intensive care remains at very high levels this morning as expectation grows that the Level 5 restrictions will be extended until late February in a bid to curtail the current spike in cases.

There are 1,949 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 214 people in intensive care (ICU), according to the Covid-19 data hub.

Ministers will meet next Tuesday to extend restrictions beyond the end of this month and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed to the Fine Gael parliamentary party last night that the “vast majority of restrictions will be maintained well into February”.

While the number of daily cases of Covid-19 in the Republic have fallen from highs of more than 8,000, the level of infections and deaths remains a huge concern and the public health system remains under severe pressure with thousands of staff unavailable due to the virus or being a close contact.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the daily figures illustrate that people must continue to adhere to public health restrictions. A further 61 deaths and 2,488 cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday.

“The virus spreads through close contacts, through the congregation of people. We need everyone to stay at home as much as possible and to work from home, where possible. You should not meet up with friends or loved ones, unless you are caring for them,” Dr Holohan said.

Extended lockdown

The Cabinet will next week move to extend Level 5 restrictions until late February while Taoiseach Micheál Martin promised a “very significant ramping up” of coronavirus vaccinations.

With thoughts turning to an extension of the lockdown Prof Tomás Ryan from the school of biochemistry and immunology at Trinity College Dublin said too many people were moving around and this needed to be addressed.

Prof Ryan told Newstalk Breakfast the Government should reduce the 5km limit to 2km and consider narrowing the definition of essential workers.

He also suggested that mass antigen testing – which would tell if someone was infectious – for serial testing of healthcare workers should also be considered.

It was unknown how many infections were coming through hospitals and into the communities and a timeframe for Level 5 restrictions was not the main issue, he said.

“The crucial thing is not about how long we need to be in restrictions, I think when we ask that question we’re setting ourselves up for the same problems as before,” he said. “The question needs to be when can we get control of the virus. When we get control of the virus, then we can start to open up.”

Deteriorating situation

Daily operations figures from the Health Service Executive show that Cork University Hospital had the highest number of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday evening, followed by University Hospital Limerick and St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin. There were 31 ICU beds available for adults and seven for children as of 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Chief executive of the Saolta hospital group, Tony Canavan, has said the situation at Galway University Hospital (GUH) deteriorated overnight and the hospital is now under significant pressure. There are 133 Covid-19 patients in GUH with 17 in ICU, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Thursday. There was still an upward curve in the number of cases, he added, and in recent days the hospital moved to Surge Level 3 to increase capacity in intensive care beds as required. However, he cautioned that this was dependent on the availability of staff, with 10 per cent out of work due to Covid-19.

Mr Martin, who will brief European Union leaders on Thursday about Ireland’s post-Christmas spike in coronavirus cases, said on Wednesday that the Government had a plan for ramping up vaccinations when more supplies become available. In the Dáil on Thursday Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said everyone in the State would be vaccinated by September.

There has now been a total of 2,768 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 179,324.