Covid-19: Over 350 staff off work from just two hospitals due to outbreaks

Major outbreaks of Covid-19 in a number of hospitals have forced hundreds of staff off work.

At University Hospital Limerick, 221 staff are out of work due to infection of being a close contact, up from 161 last week.

The outbreak has forced the closure of a number of wards and the cancellation of all elective and outpatient procedures at UHL and Ennis hospitals over the past week.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, 133 staff were off work last Friday, 49 of them with Covid-19, according to information provided to local Sinn Féin TD Padraig MacLochlainn. Since March, 120 staff at the hospital have been infected with the virus.

Letterkenny has the highest number of virus patients of any hospital, at 40 on Tuesday evening. The hospital had two free general beds and one free critical care bed.

UHL had 35 Covid-19 patients, including six in critical care.

Donegal has the highest incidence of the disease in the Republic, followed by Limerick.

The number of virus outbreaks nearly doubled compared to the previous week, latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.

There were 1,027 clusters of the disease last week, up from 572 the week before.

The number of outbreaks in private houses more than doubled, up to 954 from 443.

There were 20 workplace outbreaks, down from 15, but the number of school outbreaks declined from 24 to 10.

Among the workplace outbreaks, 89 were in food and beverage facilities, while 55 were in meat or fish processing plants.