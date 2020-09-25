Covid-19 outbreak confirmed at Regional Hospital Mullingar

Patients and staff on a ward at Regional Hospital Mullingar are being tested for Covid-19 following an outbreak of the virus.

Management confirmed the situation at the hospital on Friday and said it had closed the ward to new patients but that in the meantime those already in situ will continue with their care.

An unspecified number of patients have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The ward is closed to new admissions, discharges and transfers out. Patients in the ward will continue with their care and treatments,” the hospital said.

In accordance with HPSC guidelines, the Hospital Outbreak Control Team was convened and is undertaking testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients. Management have also said that any staff identified as close contacts of those confirmed cases are now self-isolating.

“The hospital would like to reassure staff and patients that the appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with the national guidelines. Staff and patients have been provided with key hospital contacts should any concerns need to be addressed,” the statement said.

“The protection of public health is of utmost importance to the Hospital and every effort is being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at this time.”

People have been urged not to visit the facility.