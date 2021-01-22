Covid-19 outbreak confirmed at hospital in Co Kerry

There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 at the hospital where the vaccine programme for the Cork-Kerry region was launched in early January, it has emerged.

Several staff and most of the patients at the Killarney Community Hospital, have tested positive for Covid-19. The programme was launched before the results of routine testing of staff, carried out at the same time, were known.

Many of the roughly 12 patients at the community hospital, known locally as the District Hospital, have now recovered. However, the level of staff out with the illness is presenting huge challenges.

Cork Community Healthcare says it will not comment on any individual hospital. However a spokeswoman said it was under great pressure because of the number of outbreaks at residential facilities including community hospitals across the region.

It has renewed its appeal for any available healthcare personnel who are not in the sector to contact them to help out.

The Cork-Kerry region’s vaccination programme was launched and rolled out in the Killarney Community Hospital and the nearby HSE St Columbanus long stay residential facility on January 7th. The programme continued for a number of days in Killarney.

It has emerged that the then routine fortnightly testing of staff at residential facilities was being carried out around the same time as the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout.

The entire hospital community in Killarney received the vaccine it is understood. However, the results for several staff at the Community Hospital returned positive in the days after the vaccination. St Columbanus remains free of the disease.

Asked about the situation in Killarney, with vaccine rolled out before the results of tests were known, the HSE in a statement said there was “no evidence” of risk, providing the person administering the vaccine was well.

In a statement, Cork Kerry Community Health care said: “While we cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks of Covid-19 in order to protect people’s privacy, we can confirm that we are dealing with a number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in residential facilities in this region, both public and private.”

At present, there are 49 outbreaks in residential settings across Cork and Kerry, a figure which includes nursing homes, community hospitals, disability centres and mental health services.

The level of staff illness and leave for Covid-related reasons was posing “a significant challenge”, the spokeswoman added.