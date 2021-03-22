Covid-19: One more death and 87 further cases in North

The death of one more person with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland was announced on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,105. A further 87 people tested positive for the virus.

In the North’s hospitals 160 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment, with 15 in intensive care.

Concern that Ireland could be on the brink of a new Covid surge was expressed by experts on Monday.

“We need to be very careful. We are pretty much stuck and we could be looking at another surge,” the Health Service Executive’s clinical lead on infection control, Prof Martin Cormican, said.

“The more we come together, the more the virus spreads. The new strain spreads faster,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

The public needed to look at which situations were most important and to prioritise them, Prof Cormican said. Coming together for occasions such as wakes and birthday parties was a “huge risk” to everybody. This was evidenced by the spread of Covid in certain workplaces and other settings where people come together.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey called for “huge investment” in public health, including retraining unemployed people to help with detailed contact tracing.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Prof McConkey also warned that opening up the hospitality sector and multi-generational mixing could lead to a surge in cases and thousands of deaths.

The current Level 5 restrictions had not led to the same responses as were achieved in the first and second lockdowns, he said.

People were getting tired of the restrictions, which meant the country was in “a really tight spot”. He warned that if the country opened up “things will get rapidly worse.”

It could be September to November before the widespread vaccination programme was completed, he said, because of vaccine supply issues.

Mandatory quarantine was important, but the majority of Covid cases were as a result of domestic contacts. Such quarantine measures were just one part of a 20-piece jigsaw, he said.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said there was a need to focus on the positive.

“We’re not seeing the dip we’d hoped for, but we’re not back to square one,” he told Newstalk Breakfast, adding that the current level of Covid-19 cases was “disheartening”.

He said: “The lower we get figures down, the more choices we will have. There are still a lot of cases out there.”