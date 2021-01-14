Covid-19: One in 17 Belmullet residents tests positive in past fortnight, figures show

Belmullet, Co Mayo continues to have the highest rate of Covid-19 in the State , more than three times the national average, new figures show.

About one in every 17 people in the remote peninsula have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks. The area has an incidence of 6,031 per 100,000, with 760 cases among the population of 12,600 in the last 14 days. The incidence rate in Belmullet has more than tripled in the last week, up from 2,111 per 100,000 last Thursday.

Dundalk south, Co Louth, has the second highest rate of the virus at 3,782. There were 1,227 new cases among the local area population of 32,436. Health services in the area have reported severe pressure dealing with case numbers in recent days.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), published on Thursday, examines the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 up to January 11th in each of the State’s 166 electoral areas.

Adare-Rathkeale local electoral area in Limerick has the third highest rate at 3,118 per 100,000 people.

Tramore in Co Waterford has the fourth highest rate of the virus spreading, with an incidence of 3,106, followed by the Ballybay-Clones local area in Co Monaghan, which had a rate of 3,054.

The national incidence rate of the virus is currently 1,410 per 100,000 people. The data on the rate at which the virus is spreading in local areas is published on the Government’s Covid-19 Data Hub each week.Areas near the Border continued to have a higher rate of Covid-19, with five of the 10 highest areas located in these counties, with three in Co Monaghan.

Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, continued to have a high incidence at 2,766 per 100,000 people.

Other areas with high rates included Carrickmacross-Castleblayney, Co Monaghan (2,682),Cork city southeast (2,452), and Milford, Co Donegal (2,439).

In Dublin, the three areas with the highest rates were in the south of the county. Tallaght central had the highest rate of the virus in Dublin, with 967 cases in a population of 43,215, giving an incidence rate of 2,237., Rathfarnham-Templeogue had the second highest rate in Dublin at 2,087. Firhouse local area had an incidence of 1,970, with 674 cases in the last 14 days in a population of 34,202. The Dublin area with the lowest rate was Balbriggan in Fingal at 864 per 100,000.

Dungarvan, Co Waterford, had the lowest rate of the virus in the last two weeks, with 101 cases across a population of 20,497, for an incidence rate of 492. One local area in Athlone had the second lowest rate of the virus, at 506 cases per 100,000.

Other areas with rates included Arklow, Co Wicklow (530), Conamara north, Co Galway (593), and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim (598).