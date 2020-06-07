Covid-19: One further death recorded in Ireland and 25 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There have now been a total 1,679 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 6 June the HPSC has been notified of 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,201* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

The number of coronavirus-infected people being admitted to hospital has continued to decline, but the number of close contacts of infected cases has risen over the past week, HSE figures show.

There were 124 confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country’s 29 acute hospitals on Saturday night at 8pm, down from 182 a week earlier and 618 a month ago. There were a further 188 suspected cases, the same number as a week earlier but down from 376 a month earlier.

The number of infected patients in intensive care units fell to 36, a reduction of one on the previous day, while there were five suspected Covid-19 cases in ICU, down from 10 a day earlier.

There have been 1,678 deaths from the disease in the State, including nine new deaths reported by the Department of Health on Saturday. There were a further 24 Covid-19 cases confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 25,183.

There were two new confirmed Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, down from six a day earlier, 16 the previous week and 27 a month earlier.

The Mater hospital in Dublin had the largest number of confirmed Covid-19 patients at 31, followed by Tallaght Hospital with 19 and University Hospital Limerick with 11.

The Mater had the highest number of infected patients in ICU with eight, followed by St James’s Hospital with six, Beaumont in Dublin with five and Tallaght with four.

There were 21 confirmed Covid-19 patients and a further three suspected patients on ventilators on Saturday night, down from 23 and six respectively the previous night.

The HSE figures on contact tracing – the identification of people who had contact with Covid-19 cases – shows the average number of close contacts rose above four twice in the first week of June.

The average number of close contacts had remained at or below three for the second half of April and much of May before rising late last month and reaching close to five over the past week.

The rise in the number of close contacts coincides with the period after the first phase of lockdown restrictions being lifted on May 18th and ahead of the second phase beginning tomorrow.

The average amount of time it took State officials to take a swab and obtain a test result over the past seven days fell to 1.3 days on Saturday, the same amount it was taking the previous week.