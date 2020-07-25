Covid-19: One further death as confirmed cases rise to 25,869

One further person has died from coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases advanced to 25,869 on Saturday.

This brings the number of coronavirus patients who have died in the Republic to 1,764.

As of midnight Friday 24th July, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 24 confirmed cases of the virus.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital is now at its lowest level since the peak of the virus in Ireland, the head of the Health Service Executive has said.

Paul Reid said there are 10 confirmed positive cases in hospital, with five patients with Covid-19 in intensive care.

The figures show a 96 per cent drop from a peak of 140 people in intensive care in April.

Mr Reid tweeted: “Our thoughts with everyone for a full recovery.”

On Friday, health authorities were notified of another 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases but no new deaths.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is continuing to work on its plan to reopen schools at the end of August.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there are some “final details” to be completed over the weekend.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she will bring a memo to Cabinet on Monday which will outline details of how schools will reopen.

The Government has said its “top priority” is seeing the return of teachers, pupils and school staff in the new academic year.

Ms Foley described the document as “detailed and comprehensive”.

Speaking after she briefed Mr Martin on the plan on Friday, Ms Foley said: “The full and safe reopening of schools is my number one objective as Education Minister.

“The partners in education, including parents, teachers, students, principals and the widest representation, have fully and totally engaged in this process.

“Clarity takes time. I am confident that what I take to Cabinet will be solution-focused, it will be a road-map that everyone can clearly identify with.

“There is no point in bringing anything that is not completed. It’s been a long process of work.”

Once the document has been approved by Cabinet, the detailed guidance will be sent to schools. - PA