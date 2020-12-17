Covid-19: Nphet to meet amid concerns over ‘explosive concoction’ after Christmas socialising

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet on Thursday amid warnings that the number of Covid-19 infections in Ireland is going in the wrong direction.

The head of the HSE Paul Reid urged people to protect themselves over the Christmas period, saying that would be the best present they could give to Ireland’s health system.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohhan on Wednesday said there were “significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction.”

He said these include an increase in positivity rates, and the 5 day moving avaverage has now increased to 339 new daily cases while the seven day incidence rate is 48.7 per 100,000.

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in - as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing,” he said.

On Wednesday it was announced that a further 431 new Covid-19 cases and six further coronavirus-related deaths had taken place in the State.

On Thursday morning Mr Reid urged people to exercise caution over the Christmas period and keep their social contacts to a minimum.

“We want people to look forward to Christmas, it is important for their mental health,” he said.

But he added that he was concerned that there would be “an explosive concoction” that would have a major impact after Christmas which is peak time for demand on health services.

Restriction on travelling outside the county where you live will be lifted on Friday and Mr Reid called on people to keep contacts and household visits to a minimum.

Restrictions had been eased with the aim of giving people “some measure of relief” but the public needed to continue to practice measures such as mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, Mr Reid told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He said he was concerned about the lag effect. He did not want to have to curtail the easing of restrictions earlier. It was up to everyone to modify their behaviour so that did not have to happen.

He also said that the HSE would offer whatever supports it could to Northern Ireland and they were monitoring the situation there closely.

In response to a question about the possibility of closing schools this week until after Christmas following a number of outbreaks in schools, Mr Reid said that keeping schools open was important for the welfare of children. Positivity rates in school were much lower than in the community, so they should remain open, he said.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the State is now at 2,140 and the total number of confirmed cases is 77,197.

The situation has also deteriorated in Northern Ireland where patients were being treated in rows of ambulances outside hospitals because of the lack of beds and increasing incidence of the virus.