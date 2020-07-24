Covid-19: North’s Minister for Health calls for all-Ireland action to track international arrivals

The North’s Minister for Health has written to his Irish counterpart asking him to consider the introduction of new laws and data-sharing agreements to track the movements of international travellers across Ireland.

Robin Swann also expressed his concern over the “inability” of the two jurisdictions to share information on international arrivals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the leaked letter to Stephen Donnelly, which has been seen by The Irish Times, Mr Swann described international travel as “perhaps the area in need of greatest co-operation North and South” and key to managing Covid-19 in the next few months.

“To that end I believe it would be helpful if we could address together the inability of our two jurisdictions to capture and share information about international passengers transiting through en route to the other region.”

He said that while it was currently a statutory requirement for international travellers arriving into Northern Ireland via the Republic to complete a passenger locator form on arrival in the State and to self-quarantine for 14 days if arriving from a high-risk country, there were “serious impediments to enforcing or monitoring this” as it was up to individuals to complete the form and there was no way of tracing them if they did not.

“The logical solution is to ensure that all international travellers landing on the island of Ireland provide data which is accessible for compliance checks in our respective jurisdictions,” Mr Swann wrote.

‘Rapid resolution’

Mr Swann added that he would welcome the opportunity to engage with Mr Donnelly on this “with a view to finding a rapid resolution, including the introduction of new legislation and data-sharing agreements as required”.

This, he said, “would be a significant achievement which would demonstrate our commitment to working together to effectively address common challenges”.

The Irish Department of Health said in a statement that consideration was being given “to how to further enhance co-operation North-South in regards to overseas travel, including in regards to additional information-sharing”.

This was part of the “cross-Government effort here to institute more intensive follow-up with passengers arriving from overseas”, it said.

Both Ministers and their public health experts and officials were “in close ongoing contact on a broad range of Covid-related issues”, the department said, with contact tracing continuing to operate on an all-island basis and information being shared North and South.

There are significant differences in the regulations regarding travel in force on both sides of the Border. The UK rules are less stringent than those in the Republic of Ireland, with non-essential travel permitted to about 60 countries and the requirement for self-isolation on arrival in the UK lifted.

The UK has imposed no coronavirus-related restrictions on movement within the Common Travel Area – which covers Britain, Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man – but anyone arriving into the Republic of Ireland from Britain must self-isolate for two weeks. There is no restriction on movement within the island of Ireland.

British-Irish Council

On Thursday the Northern Executive agreed to write to the Irish and British governments to ask them to convene a summit of the British-Irish Council to address inconsistencies in relation to the Common Travel Area amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, data published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday showed that the number of deaths involving coronavius in the North has reached 850.

This is approximately 35 per cent more than the figure of 556 total fatalities recorded by the North’s Department of Health (Doh) during the same period (until July 17th).

DoH figures include only those who previously tested positive for coronavirus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals, and include cases where there may or may not have been a positive test for Covid-19.

Just in excess of 50 per cent of deaths were among care home residents, according to Nisra.

The statistics agency noted five deaths involving coronavirus in the week until July 17th.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities reported by the DoH remained at 556 on Friday.

Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 were identified in the North in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases identified in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the outbreak there to 5,891.