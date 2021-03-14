Covid-19: No further deaths in North but 143 more infections

No further deaths as a consequence of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health said on Sunday.

Another 143 people tested positive.

On Saturday, one further death had been reported, while another 146 people tested positive.

Health authorities in the North said their vaccination effort was outstripping expectations. Those aged 60 and over are receiving the jab, as well as people with underlying health conditions who are vulnerable.

The UK government has agreed to deploy 100 members of the military to the North to support the “accelerated rollout” of vaccines. Medically trained members of the armed forces have been sent to support health service staff.

The request for military support was made by Stormont’s Department of Health and granted by British defence secretary Ben Wallace. – PA