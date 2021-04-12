Covid-19: No deaths in North but 97 more infections
Total number of coronavirus fatalities in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,129
File photograph: PA
No further coronavirus deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
It leaves the total number of fatalities recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland at 2,129. An additional 97 people tested positive for the virus. In the North’s hospitals 84 people are receiving treatment for Covid-19, with eight in intensive care.