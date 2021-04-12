Covid-19: Niac meets to consider AstraZeneca recommendations

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is meeting on Monday to consider recommendations to Government regarding the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The advisory body is thought likely to recommend some form of restriction on the use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week warned that extremely rare blood clots were a side-effect of the drug that patients should be warned about.

New restrictions on the use of AstraZeneca doses could slow the State’s vaccine rollout just when it was supposed to be accelerating, Government Ministers fear.

The impact will depend on the level of restrictions expected to be recommended on Monday, according to informed sources.

Several EU countries have limited its use to only older people -as the clots have affected younger people - while the UK has confined it to those aged over 30.

The first option, if followed by Niac, would cause significant disruption to Ireland’s vaccine programme, as AstraZeneca is intended to be used to vaccinate many under-65s.

Officials are waiting anxiously for the advice as the country on Monday sees the most substantial reopening yet after the third and longest lockdown of the pandemic.

Monday is the first day since December that all children will be back at school, while the 5km limit also ends on Monday, with people allowed to travel within their own county, or within 20km of their own home.

Construction on homebuilding, early learning and childcare projects is also allowed to restart on Monday, while people will be allowed to meet with one other household, though not in their gardens.

Commenting on the easing of some restrictions, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there were “many reasons for hope as we head into a new week”.