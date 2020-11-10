Covid-19: Need for social distancing inevitable over Christmas - WHO envoy

Public health measures like social distancing will need to be maintained during the Christmas period, World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 envoy Dr David Nabarro has said.

While he said he wanted people to enjoy the festive season it was important to do so in a way that did not spread the virus.

This meant observing good hand hygiene, wearing face masks and practicing social distance, he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

While he welcomed the Pfizer announcement of a Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Nabarro warned that it would some time, probably next year, before it became widely available.

“We are being given advance warning of something brilliant, but at the same time we have to be prepared for several weeks, perhaps even months more work before the vaccine or a vaccine like it can become available for people.”

It was also important that a number of vaccines be developed, he added.

“You don’t really know how long protection lasts until you’ve been able to study vaccinated people over time, it’s a bit early to say whether this vaccine gives protection for weeks and months or even years,” said Dr Nabarro, who is one of six WHO special envoys on Covid-19.

The new vaccine is expected to be submitted to authorities for emergency approval in the third week of November.

Government Ministers are likely to discuss Ireland’s ongoing Covid-19 restrictions at Cabinet this morning as a memorandum on the new European traffic light system is among the items on the agenda, sources said.

Among the major decisions required in the coming weeks by the Government is what level of travel restrictions are in place for Christmas, when several hundred thousand people would normally arrive in Ireland for the holidays.

More generally, there are intensive discussions going on in Government about reopening after the lockdown ends at the beginning of December.