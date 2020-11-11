Covid-19: Naas General Hospital suspends elective surgery, outpatient activity

Elective surgery and outpatient activity have been suspended at Naas General Hospital for two weeks due to a number of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The hospital has asked the public only to attend the emergency department if “absolutely necessary” as it has been experiencing a high level of attendances in recent days.

People with minor and less urgent medical problems are advised to see their pharmacy/GP/out-of-hours service in the first instance, where possible and appropriate, it said.

The hospital is dealing with a number of Covid-19 outbreaks involving patients and staff.

“The hospital management team have implemented a number of measures to ensure the safety of patients and staff in line with infection prevention control and public health advice and guidance,” a statement from the hospital said.

“As part of the Covid-19 action plan the hospital is maintaining essential services – however a decision has been taken to pause elective surgery, endoscopy and outpatient activity for a two-week period. All patients are being contacted directly by the hospital.”

Speaking at Oireachtas committee on Wednesday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said it was dealing with a significant issue in Naas. He stressed no other hospital in the country was in the same situation.

Kildare GP Dr Brendan O’Shea urged any one in the county who is in need of medical assistance to contact their GP rather than going to accident and emergency as Naas hospital is under pressure and has stopped elective procedures.

Dr O’Shea told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that if people contacted their GP rather than waiting until the evening or weekend this would help reduce hospital admissions.

GPs had been requested to help reduce attendance at emergency departments, he said – which was stressful for patients and for GPs alike, but he was confident that the situation in Naas hospital would be brought under control.

Dr O’Shea said there was still “a significant volume of service” at Naas hospital despite the suspension of non-emergency surgery and outpatient activity following separate Covid-19 outbreaks involving staff and patients.

Figures from the HSE indicate there are at present 30 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at hospital, with a further two suspected cases and one patient in ICU with Covid-19.

Outpatient appointments and endoscopy services have also been postponed for the next two weeks, and patients affected by the delays are being contacted.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation last Friday said 35 nurses and 10 healthcare assistants were unavailable for work due to being diagnosed with the virus or being a close contact.