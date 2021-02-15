Covid-19: Locations of 37 mass vaccination centres announced
See where jabs will be administered in your county as rollout widens in weeks ahead
The locations of the 37 Covid-19 vaccination centres set to be established across the State have been published by the Department of Health.
The sites chosen include places such as sports stadiums, GAA clubs, hotels, university sports centres and a golf club.
There is at least one in each of the 26 counties with five sites in Cork, four in Dublin and two in Kerry, Wicklow, Westmeath and Tipperary.
While inoculation of the first three priority groups in the rollout had taken place in care centres and hospitals, future phases will take place in these centres.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Monday said he was hopeful that, as supplies increase, the State will soon be able to vaccinate some 250,000 people a week.
“These centres will support the vaccination of the general population in a safe and efficient manner,” the department said.
“While currently vaccines are being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres, having self-registered online.”
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said people “can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county”.
“We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme,” he said in a statement. “In the coming months supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list.”
A list of the locations is below (contracts for venues marked with an * are yet to be finalised)
Carlow
The Seven Oaks Hotel, Athy Road, Carlow
Cavan
Kilmore Hotel, Dublin Road, Killygarry, Cavan
Clare
West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis
Cork
Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork City; City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork City; MTU Campus Melbourn Building, Melbourn Road, Bishopstown; Bantry Primary Care Centre; Mallow GAA Club, Carrigoon
Donegal
Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Port Road, Letterkenny
Dublin
Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, Ballsbridge; Citywest Convention Centre, Garters Lane, Saggart; the Helix Theatre, Dublin City University, Santry; TU Dublin Campus, Grangegorman
Galway
Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway
Kerry
Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, Bypass Road, Killarney; Kerry Sports Academy North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee
Kildare
Punchestown Racecourse, Naas
Kilkenny
Cillin Hill Conference Centre, Dublin Road, Leggettsrath
Laois
Midlands Park Hotel, Jessop Street, Portlaoise
Leitrim
Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Centre
Limerick
Radisson Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick
Longford*
Longford Slashers GAA Club, Longford Town
Louth
Fairways Hotel Dublin Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk
Mayo
Breaffy House Resort, Breaffy, Castlebar
Meath
Simmonstown Gales GAA Club, Navan
Monaghan
Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Latlorcan
Offaly*
Faithful Field GAA Centre in Kilcormac, Tullamore
Roscommon
Abbey Hotel, Galway Road, Roscommon
Sligo
Sligo IT Sports Arena, Ash Lane, Bellanode, Sligo
Tipperary
Abbeycourt Hotel in Nenagh; Clonmel Park Hotel, Poppyfields, Clonmel
Waterford
WIT Arena, WIT Sports Campus, Carriagnore, Waterford
Westmeath
International Arena Athlone IT, Dublin Road, Athlone; Bloomfield House Hotel Mullingar
Wexford
Riverside Hotel, The Promenade, Enniscorthy
Wicklow
Arklow Bay Hotel and Conference Centre, Sea Road, Ferrybank, Arklow; Charlesland Golf Club, Greystones