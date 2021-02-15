Covid-19: Locations of 37 mass vaccination centres announced

The locations of the 37 Covid-19 mass vaccination centres set to be established across the State have been published by the Department of Health.

The sites chosen include places such as sports stadiums, GAA clubs, hotels, university sports centres and a golf club.

There is at least one in each of the 26 counties with five sites in Cork, four in Dublin and two in Kerry, Wicklow, Westmeath and Tipperary.

While inoculation of the first three priority groups in the rollout had taken place in care centres and hospitals, future phases will take place in these centres.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Monday said he was hopeful that, as supplies increase, the State will soon be able to vaccinate some 250,000 people a week.

“These centres will support the vaccination of the general population in a safe and efficient manner,” the department said.

“While currently vaccines are being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres, having self-registered online.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said people “can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county”.

“We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme,” he said in a statement. “In the coming months supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list.”

A list of the locations is below (contracts for venues marked with an * are yet to be finalised)

Carlow

The Seven Oaks Hotel, Athy Road, Carlow

Cavan

Kilmore Hotel, Dublin Road, Killygarry, Cavan

Clare

West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis

Cork

Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork City; City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork City; MTU Campus Melbourn Building, Melbourn Road, Bishopstown; Bantry Primary Care Centre; Mallow GAA Club, Carrigoon

Donegal

Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Port Road, Letterkenny

Dublin

Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, Ballsbridge; Citywest Convention Centre, Garters Lane, Saggart; the Helix Theatre, Dublin City University, Santry; TU Dublin Campus, Grangegorman

Galway

Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway

Kerry

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, Bypass Road, Killarney; Kerry Sports Academy North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee

Kildare

Punchestown Racecourse, Naas

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre, Dublin Road, Leggettsrath

Laois

Midlands Park Hotel, Jessop Street, Portlaoise

Leitrim

Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Centre

Limerick

Radisson Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick

Longford*

Longford Slashers GAA Club, Longford Town

Louth

Fairways Hotel Dublin Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk

Mayo

Breaffy House Resort, Breaffy, Castlebar

Meath

Simmonstown Gales GAA Club, Navan

Monaghan

Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Latlorcan

Offaly*

Faithful Field GAA Centre in Kilcormac, Tullamore

Roscommon

Abbey Hotel, Galway Road, Roscommon

Sligo

Sligo IT Sports Arena, Ash Lane, Bellanode, Sligo

Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel in Nenagh; Clonmel Park Hotel, Poppyfields, Clonmel

Waterford

WIT Arena, WIT Sports Campus, Carriagnore, Waterford

Westmeath

International Arena Athlone IT, Dublin Road, Athlone; Bloomfield House Hotel Mullingar

Wexford

Riverside Hotel, The Promenade, Enniscorthy

Wicklow

Arklow Bay Hotel and Conference Centre, Sea Road, Ferrybank, Arklow; Charlesland Golf Club, Greystones