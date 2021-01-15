Covid-19: Ireland is ‘balanced between deep danger and hope’ - Taoiseach

The Chief Medical Officers of Northern Ireland and the Republic have issued a joint statement saying they are “gravely concerned about the unsustainably high level” of Covid-19 infection on the island of Ireland.

In the statement issued on Friday, the two CMOs urged the public to stay at home and to abide by public health advice to reduce the spread of the virus.

Dr Tony Holohan, and his Northern counterpart Dr Michael McBride, said the high level of infection on both sides of the Border was having “a significant impact on the health of our population and the safe functioning of our healthcare systems”.

Urging people to severely restrict their movements, they said: “We are likely to see ongoing increases in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and mortality in the weeks ahead.”

Of the challenge posed by Covid, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “We are at a moment balanced between deep danger and great hope.

“Just as they have done in the past for deadly diseases like polio and smallpox, it is through vaccination that we will be able to put this terrible virus behind us.

“Our hospitals are experiencing their most terrible week of the pandemic so far. The scale and pace of the increase in cases which we experienced has been well beyond anything predicted.”

Speaking at an online event hosted by the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, Mr Martin said Ireland was now in “an bhearna bhaol” - the gap of danger - but the vaccinations did provide hope.

North-South appeal

In their joint letter, the CMOs appealed to everyone to stay at home except for essential reasons, and to avoid all unnecessary journeys, including cross-border travel.

“Many of the patients admitted to hospital in January have been under the age of 65 years. Covid-19 can affect us all, regardless of age or underlying condition,” they said.

Cross-border management of the Covid-19 has been an issue raised by many politicians and health experts, including Prof Gabriel Scally, since the onset of the pandemic.

The Border counties in the Republic consistently had higher 14-day incidence rates of the virus for much of the pandemic, which was widely blamed on different public health rules within the two jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, a third wave of the pandemic is continuing to cause pressure on the health system in the Republic.

On Friday morning, there were 1,846 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 171 in ICU, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid. This was a 60 per cent rise on last week.

“People are extremely sick with this virus. Despite some hopeful trends on transmission levels, it’s still hugely prevalent in your area. Please stick with us,” Mr Reid said in a tweet.

Public health officials said the pressure on hospitals was expected to peak next week, though officials predicted a “huge number” of patients would still require treatment, even after admissions began to decline.

Prof Conor Deasy from Cork University Hospital (CUH) said his hospital has 150 Covid patients, with 18 in ICU on Friday morning. The hospital has seen a “step up this week in the criticality” of patients in terms of their lung function, Prof Deasy told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation, has warned that the Republic, along with other countries, could be “in serious trouble” if new variants of Covid-19 “change the rules of the game” in terms of preventing transmission.

Dr Ryan expressed concern over people not “sustaining the things we need to do at any level” as the pandemic progresses, when new variants could change the rules of infection prevention.