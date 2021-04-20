Covid-19: India may be added to mandatory hotel quarantine list of high-risk countries

Senior public health officials will meet on Wednesday to discuss potentially adding India to the mandatory hotel quarantine list of high-risk countries, it is understood.

Two Government sources said that the expert advisory group on travel will likely make a recommendation on the status of India following the meeting tomorrow.

It comes as the Department of Health in Northern Ireland announced on Tuesday morning that India has been added to its “red list” of countries.

Three cases of the B1617 variant, first identified in India, have now been confirmed in Ireland, it was confirmed on Monday. At least two of the cases are travel-related and the other one is being investigated.

The Expert Advisory Group on Travel was established in early March and examines the risks associated with various countries before making recommendations to the Chief Medical Officer, who in turn makes recommendations to the Minister for Health.

This team will consider factors including the risk of sustained human transmission of Covid-19, as measured by the 14-day incidence in that country relative to that in Ireland, in addition to the risk of importation of a variant of concern.

Meanwhile, Liam Fanning, professor of immunovirology at UCC has said India should be added to the list of countries for which mandatory hotel quarantine is necessary.

However, Prof Fanning was optimistic that the vaccine programme would offer protection from the new Indian variant of the virus, which had been deemed “of interest”.

No further deaths associated with Covid-19 were announced on Monday, with 403 more cases confirmed.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday, Prof Fanning said that being vaccinated meant a person was “not starting from zero” in terms of immunity and that vaccines offer a level of protection.

The mandatory hotel quarantine system was proving effective in picking up cases and will help to variants out of the country, he said.

Viruses change often, which is why the flu vaccine changes every year, he said. “Get the vaccines into our arms so we can be better protected as a nation,” he said.

Gerald Barry, an assistant professor of virology at UCD, later told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the Indian variant, while being “of interest” at present, was likely to become “of concern” as more data emerged.

The UK was being relied upon for data internationally as it was conducting more in-depth sequencing and had identified four different changes in the spike protein in the Indian variant, which was a collection of mutations that had not been seen before.

Prof Barry said the recent surge in cases in India was cause for concern as sequencing in that country was not good and case numbers have been under reported. He predicted the Indian variant would become as concerning as the Brazilian and South African variants.

He said it was important that members of the public do not panic each time a variant emerges, as “they are going to hear of lots (of variants).”

While there is concern that new variants could be more easily transmitted and could be vaccine resistant, the best way to stop transmission is to keep case numbers as low as possible, he said.

The virus changed itself every time it replicated, so the more people that are vaccinated the less likely the variant is to change and get stronger. That meant it was important to roll out the vaccine programme as quickly as possible, he said.

“We need to keep using the same tactics to keep case numbers down, not just in Ireland, but across the world,” he said.

Extending the gap

Meanwhile, senior medics and experts have urged caution on extending the gap between doses of Covid-19 vaccines, saying a significant benefit to the vaccination programme would be needed to justify it.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has sought the advice of deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on the possibility. Research has shown good levels of immunity from a single dose.

Dr Denis McCauley, GP chair of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), said he believed it would not greatly accelerate the vaccination programme. Modelling showing an “enormous, obvious difference” would have to be published to justify such a move.

He argued it could not be done until the very vulnerable were fully covered with a four-week gap between doses. “To delay their 90 per cent coverage [the efficacy reached from two shots] would be unjustifiable medically and morally”.

Dr Glynn said there were pros and cons, but “it would mean that the programme overall will finish later, and for a large number of people they’ll be waiting longer to be fully vaccinated”.

A decision will not be taken until later in the week once the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issues an opinion on the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is studying potential links between the vaccine and rare clotting events.