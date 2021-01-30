Covid-19: ICUs to remain close to limits for some time, warns Reid

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has warned that ICUs will remain “close to their limits for some time yet” with 210 Covid-19 patients currently in intensive care.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Mr Reid said a further 310 people with the virus were receiving high acute care.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital reduced further overnight and is now at 1,488 from 1,522 on Friday.

Meanwhile, a public awareness campaign surrounding the rolling out of the community vaccination programme will begin this weekend.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine vaccine was approved for use in all adults over the age of 18 by the European Medicines Agency on Friday. Its approval had been uncertain after German authorities did not recommend it for people over the age of 65 citing insufficient data.

The first doses of the vaccine will arrive in Ireland in the week beginning February 8th with the vaccination programme starting shortly after that.

The AstraZeneca vaccine does not require the kind of super-chilled storage the Pfizer-BionTech and Moderna jabs do which is why it has been seen as game-changer in rollout of vaccine across the community.

It will be rolled out at mass vaccination centres, GP surgeries and chemists.

The National Immunisation Advisory Council, responsible for giving advice on how to use the vaccine in Ireland, will meet over the weekend to review the data and EMA’s recommendations, with advice expected in the Department of Health early next week.

The Department of Health said on Friday it now expects to receive 1.1 million vaccines by the end of March, 300,000 less than was first expected because of a fall-off in supply from AstraZeneca.

This will see the number of those who are being vaccinated in the first quarter drop from 700,000 to 550,000 based on everybody receiving two doses.

The public will be vaccinated in order of seniority. The first cohort is the over-85s of whom there are 81,000, followed by 90,000 in the 80 to 84 age group, 134,000 who are aged between 75 and 79 and 191,000 between 70 and 74.

The HSE expects to vaccinate about 150,000 people in the first two priority groups, nursing home residents and staff and frontline healthcare workers accounting for 300,000 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 161,000 people had been vaccinated and of those 13,500 have received both doses.

There are 496,000 people to be vaccinated in the third priority group of those over the age of 70. Going by supplies, it appears there will only be enough vaccines to vaccinate 400,000 people aged over 70 in the first quarter meaning 96,000 people over that age will not be vaccinated until the second quarter.

In a statement the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly acknowledged the “frustration” many felt by the supply constraints of the vaccination programme.

He anticipated that supply lines would become “more robust and established” once other vaccines, including the single dose jab being developed by Johnson & Johnson comes on stream.

“We will continue to adjust the programme in accordance with supply and the prioritisation and allocation strategy,” he said.

“Every effort will be made to deliver the vaccines as rapidly and safely as possible”.

Figures produced by the Central Statistics Office show that 93 per cent of people who have died from Covid-19 in the State are over the age of 65 and almost two-thirds are over the age of 80.

Speaking on the Brendan O’Connor Show, Prof Luke O’Neill said he anticipated a 90 per cent drop in deaths once the elderly are vaccinated.