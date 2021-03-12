Covid-19: HSE making ‘significant changes’ to tackle GP delivery issues as 99 per cent of over-85s vaccinated, says Donnelly

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is making “significant changes” to address the issues with delivery of doses of the vaccine to general practices around the country, the Minister for Health said today.

Stephen Donnelly also said 99 per cent of the target for the vaccination of the over-85 age group has been met.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, the Minister said the HSE was making “significant changes” to address the issues with delivery of doses of the vaccine to general practices around the country.

The Minister acknowledged distribution problems had caused anxiety for patients.

Mr Donnelly also said he had been communicating with the AstraZeneca representative for Ireland to convey the Government’s frustration with the revised volumes and delivery dates.

The representative had admitted that the company was facing “complex” problems with supply chains, the Minister said. AstraZeneca was doing everything they could and accepted that their actions were causing “real anxiety for people on the ground,” said Mr Donnelly. “They have committed to doing everything they can to fix that.”

High-level communications were also ongoing between AstraZeneca and the EU’s steering committee about supply for the European Union, according to the Minister. Mr Donnelly said he did not think there was “any funny business going on” about supply of the vaccine to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Ireland will keep up the pressure to get the supplies that were contacted and promised, he said, adding time mattters and that it was important to get people vaccinated quicker so the country could open up.

When asked if the Taoiseach would raise the issue of the 30 million doses of AstraZeneca preordered by the United States where it has not yet been approved, Mr Donnelly said if Mr Martin believed raising this would be of use he would do so.

The Minister called on the public to remain vigilant and not to let their guard down. He said although the number of cases was being suppressed there remained the issue of the mobility of the disease that was a cause for concern.