Covid-19: HSE chief hails ‘continued improvement’ in hospital numbers

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said there is “continued improvement” in hospital figures after the number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 fell to 550, with 135 in intensive care.

Mr Reid said “we are winning, it’s just not over yet” in a tweet on Saturday morning.

“Our healthcare teams are exhausted. But getting their vaccination & the great signs of it reducing transmission is giving us all a second wind.”

His comments come after it emerged healthcare and other workers who have been infected with Covid-19 will face less stringent self-isolation requirements once they recover as part of a bid to ease pressure on the health service.

Under a move approved by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), people who contract Covid-19 will in future be considered to be immune for six months, rather than the current three-month limit.

In future, anyone who has previously contracted the virus will not have to self-isolate if, up to six months after recovering, they are ruled a close contact of someone confirmed as having Covid-19.

It is hoped the change in policy would help ease the pressure on the health service, which has faced manpower challenges due to staff falling ill or having to self-isolate because they have been a close contact.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said the Health Service Executive is reviewing relevant policy in light of this recommendation from Nphet.

A further 29 coronavirus deaths and 776 new cases were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on Friday. The latest figures bring the total death toll in the State to 4,300 and cases of disease to 218,251.

The five-day moving average of daily cases was 644 while the national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 was 223.

Vaccination figures released on Friday show an increase of 13,664 doses given on the previous day. The figures up to Tuesday show that there were 238,841 first doses administered and 134,439 second doses of the vaccine given , a total of 373,280.