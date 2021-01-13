Covid-19: Hospital pressures will remain as confirmed case numbers fall

A decline in the number of new Covid-19 infections will not immediately mean a reduction in the pressure on the State’s hospital system, a senior HSE official has said.

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the number of people being treated in hospitals for the disease had risen to 1,750 on Wednesday, with 172 people in intensive care (ICU).

Dr Henry said nobody wanted to see the numbers go any higher but he expected that they would.

The HSE has prepared surge beds - additional intensive care provision - but these were just about allowing it to keep ahead of the rising demand for beds for patients with Covid-19, he said.

Dr Colm Henry told RTÉ’s News at One that it was not just the peak that mattered because patients would continue to present to hospital for some time to come because of the disease.

When asked about the role of private hospitals in the surge, he said they were being used for time sensitive non-Covid care and there was an option to use them for patients with the disease if public hospital capacity becomes insufficient.

Earlier, his colleague Anne O’Connor, the HSE’s chief operations officer, admitted that some health workers who were close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases were being called back to work before completing their 14 days self-isolation due to the pressure on the system.

She said this was being done as “a last resort” and staff who were close contacts but were displaying no symptoms were being tested for the disease and closely monitored by occupational health staff.

Responding to a question about absenteeism in the health service on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms O’Connor said that between acute hospitals, support services and community services there were more than 7,000 workers absent because of Covid-19, which she said was a challenge.

Vaccinations

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that by the end June, cohorts 1 to 12 on the State’s vaccine prioritisation list should have received the jab.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, the Minister said the plan was to then have the final three groups on the list vaccinated by the end of September.

“The strategy is to maximise the vaccines coming into the country and then have a delivery programme that we get them straight into people’s arms. We believe the best way of doing that is with the EU,” he said.

Extra doses agreed with Pfizer on Tuesday and the possibility of authorisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine would mean an additional three million doses in Quarter 3, which could see 1.8 million vaccinated including the over-65s, people aged 18-64 with underlying conditions, people in the same age group who work in crowded settings, key workers, those working in the education sector and those aged 55 and upwards.