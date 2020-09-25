Covid-19: Hospital cases rise above 100 for first time since early June

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital has gone above 100 for the first time since early June as Health Service Executive (HSE) chief warns there is now a brief window of opportunity to make a difference to the transmission of the virus.

There were 102 confirmed virus patients in hospital last night, including 12 admissions in the previous 24 hours, according to the latest operational report from the Health Service Executive.

This represents a substantial increase on the 88 confirmed cases recorded the previous evening.

A further 114 suspected cases of the disease are also being treated in hospitals.

The Mater hospital, with 20 patients, Beaumont Hospital with 16 and St James’s Hospital with 12 have the highest number of confirmed cases currently being treated, according to the report.

The number of patients in ICU decreased from 17 to 16 last evening. The Mater, Portlaoise and Wexford hospital have no free critical care beds at present, though across the system there are 45 critical care beds available.

Meanwhile, the latest epidemiological data confirms that Donegal has overtaken Dublin as the county with the highest incidence of the virus in the Republic.

As of Thursday, Donegal had a 14-day incidence of 148.2 per 100,000 people, compared to 144.5 for Dublin, the report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows.

The incidence in Louth was 107.8 and in Waterford, 86.9.

The incidence in the worst-affected area of Dublin, the north-west, increased from 200.3 to 207.1

Compared to the previous day, the incidence in Donegal grew 21 per cent per cent, that in Dublin and Louth increased only slightly while in Waterford it fell.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, incidence rates rose in 11 countries, fell in another 11 counties and were unchanged in four others. Within Dublin, rates rose slightly in all regions except Dublin South-East.

This appears to show the appeals by public health officials for people to limit contacts and follow guidance is working.

‘Time to sit up’

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Friday the HSE is trying to get across the message to people that “it’s time to sit up”.

Nobody wants to go back to the situation there was in March, he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne show. Lockdown kills the economy and society, he said.

The real discussion should be about how to stop people having to go to intensive care, he said, when asked about the number of ICU beds.

People are tired and frustrated, they want certainty which the HSE cannot give them. “Everything that we do has to change,” he said..

Mr Reid defended the country’s testing and tracing system saying 1.1million tests have been carried out to date.

Contact tracing right now is a balance between speed and time and the HSE is looking at the idea of tracing going back further than 48 hours. To do so will mean increasing resources, but if it is deemed necessary then the resources will be provided.

Ireland is one of the few countries testing contacts, he said. It was about trying to find a compromise as new knowledge emerged all the time and had to be examined.

“We need to keep the economy and society open. We are still playing catch up in our response since lockdown.”

Every measure to keep society open must be taken, he said.

‘A big challenge’

Mr Reid said the flu vaccine will be rolled out in two week batches over the next six weeks.

The next phase of recruitment of extra staff for the health service will be “a big challenge” he acknowledged.

Mr Reid wanted to avoid taking people from one health care sector to work in another, such “cannibalisation” was to be avoided to protect sectors such as nursing homes and care homes.

When he took up his role, after 30 years in the private sector, his ambition was to effect change and to support Sláintecare. Covid had given the health service the opportunity to speed up the delivery of “lots of services.”

There had never been so much change, by so many people, so quickly, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that there is no immediate plan to extend Level 3 restrictions to other counties.

The Donegal situation was one that had arisen “very, very quickly” and to which a speedy response was required.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, the Minister defended the Government’s Plan for Living with Covid. He said it had made things less confusing for people.

No other counties are being looked at “imminently”, he said.

Mr Donnelly said the “roadmap” explained restrictions clearly. When restrictions had been introduced in Laois, Offaly and Kildare people had been “very concerned and agitated” with the feeling that the measures had “come out of the blue.”

Having the “roadmap” meant that people knew the levels now operating in Donegal and Dublin, and could say “the level is rising in my county, the positivity rate is going up, we may need to go to Level 3,” Mr Donnelly said.

The Minister said this measure had worked in other counties “and we can get the virus back down and open up everything again as much as we can.”