Covid-19: ‘Gravely concerned’ CMOs in North and Republic urge people to stay at home

The Chief Medical Officers of Northern Ireland and the Republic have issued a joint statement saying they are “gravely concerned about the unsustainably high level” of Covid-19 infection on the island of Ireland.

In the statement issued on Friday, the two CMOs urged the public to stay at home and to abide by public health advice to reduce the spread of the virus.

Dr Tony Holohan, and his Northern counterpart Dr Michael McBride, said the high level of infection on both sides of the Border is having “a significant impact on the health of our population and the safe functioning of our healthcare systems”.

“Unfortunately, due to the surge of infections we have experienced over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in mortality figures and our health systems have been placed under immense pressure,” the statement said.

“We are likely to see ongoing increases in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and mortality in the weeks ahead.”

Both CMOs are strongly urging everyone to stay at home except for essential reasons, and to avoid all unnecessary journeys, including cross-border travel.

“Many of the patients admitted to hospital in January have been under the age of 65 years. Covid-19 can affect us all, regardless of age or underlying condition,” they said.

“ It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help to save lives and avoid more preventable Covid-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare systems.”

The statement added that the pair will “continue to work together” to protect public health across the island, but that they need everyone to play their part.

Cross-border management of the Covid-19 has been an issue raised by many politicians and health experts, including Gabriel Scally, since the onset of the pandemic.

The Border counties in the Republic consistently had higher 14-day incidence rates of the virus for much of the pandemic, due to different public health rules within the two regions.

Meanwhile, the third wave of the pandemic is continuing to cause pressure on the health system in the Republic.

On Friday morning, there were 1,846 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 171 in ICU, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid. with Covid-19 were in Irish hospitals, a number that is 60 per cent higher than the same day last week.

“People are extremely sick with this virus. Despite some hopeful trends on transmission levels, it’s still hugely prevalent in your area. Please stick with us,” Mr Reid said in a tweet.

Public health officials said the pressure on hospitals is expected to peak next week, though officials predict a “huge number” of patients will still require treatment, even after admissions begin to decline.

Hospitals have reported increasing pressure as a result of the third wave of Covid-19, with the HSE stating the situation will get worse before it gets better.

Prof Conor Deasy from Cork University Hospital (CUH) said his hospital has 150 Covid patients, with 18 in ICU on Friday morning. The hospital has seen a “step up this week in the criticality” of patients in terms of their lung function, Prof Deasy told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Colette Cowen from University Hospital Limerick (UHL) said at 6am, there were 162 Covid patients, an increase of 10 from yesterday. There were also 47 in the emergency department, isolated and awaiting admission.

UHL’s ICU had one empty bed, the high-dependency unit is full and the hospital is going into the second part of surge plan today. The hospital will today open its final six beds in the high-dependency unit and mix them as intensive care and high dependency.

The HSE has effectively now reached its intensive care unit limit and is using its surge capacity, Mr Reid said in a briefing on Thursday.

“Our teams are working around the clock. It is in all senses a race to save lives in all our hospitals.”

A further 28 deaths of Covid-19 patients were reported on Thursday, along with 3,955 new cases. Almost half of all cases reported during the pandemic occurred in the last fortnight, when one out of every 67 people tested positive.

Since Christmas, more than 5,000 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation, has warned that the Republic, along with other countries, could be “in serious trouble” if new variants of Covid-19 “change the rules of the game” in terms of preventing transmission.

Dr Ryan expressed concern over people not “sustaining the things we need to do at any level” as the pandemic progresses, when new variants could change the rules of infection prevention.