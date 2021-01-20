Covid-19: ‘Game changer’ vaccine not available until mid-February, Taoiseach says

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will only be available from mid-February after it is approved by the European Medicines Agency later this month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday that discussions had been underway to seek supplies in advice of approval to avoid delays in distribution. But Mr Martin told the Dáil that approval of the Astra Zeneca vaccine “should be on January 29th” for delivery in mid-February.

The Taoiseach told Independent TD Michael Lowry that the vaccine will be a “key game changer” and the roll-out programme will be “ramped up” with comprehensive supplies expected in February, March and April of the UK vaccine and others.

Mr Lowry called for carers and community nurses including those employed by private companies to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination. He said that if elderly people living at home are diagnosed with coronavirus, the carers and nurses are still required to provide care to those patients.

The Tipperary TD said the roll-out of the vaccine lacks scale and ambition and it was “sluggish”. He added that “we need to break the cycle of opening and closing and the only lasting solution is inoculation”.

‘Only limiting factor’

Mr Martin insisted that people should have confidence in the vaccination programme. “The only limiting factor is supply of the vaccine.”

He understood that 152,000 vaccines had been received and “by next Sunday 142,000 of those will have been administered. We are literally getting the vaccine out as we are getting them in”.

Frontline hospital workers and residents and staff of long-term care were the initial priority but he would take on board Mr Lowry’s representations.

Mr Martin also insisted that the advice from the chief medical officer and National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) “has been consistently against a zero-Covid approach”.

Rise TD Paul Murphy called on the Taoiseach to “finally abandon your failed living with Covid strategy which has resulted in yo yo lockdowns”.

“Instead of delivering us a fourth and fifth lockdown before we have sufficient vaccination, will you seek to ensure this is the last lockdown by implementing a zero Covid strategy to eliminate community transmission while investing in find, trace and isolate,” he said.

The Taoiseach said he did not believe they could achieve a zero-Covid strategy because sealing the border was likely the only way to achieve it and that was impossible.

ICU

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 stood at 1,919 on Wednesday morning, with 210 patients in intensive care (ICU), according to the latest HSE figures.

A record 93 Covid-related deaths were reported on Tuesday and a further 2,001 confirmed cases of the disease.

All but three of the deaths reported by Nphet occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41 to 99 years.

Of the new cases, 701 were in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Wexford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Limerick with the remaining 806 spread across all other counties.

Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, urged caution on Tuesday in interpreting the fall in daily infection numbers. He said many of the people in hospital now are “very ill” and about half are on ventilators.

This situation is likely to get worse over the coming days, he told RTÉ News. “We’re going to see a hospital system that’s never been so stretched and perhaps never in a more precarious position,” he said.