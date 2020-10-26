Covid-19: Further 939 cases and three deaths reported in State

A further 939 cases of Covid-19 and three deaths have been recorded in the State, the Department of Health has said.

In a statement on Monday evening, the department said a total of 58,067 cases have now been confirmed in Ireland and 1,885 people with the disease have died.

Of the latest cases, 262 were in Dublin, 96 were in Cork, 61 were in Meath, 53 were in Galway, 51 were in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across 21 counties.

The department said 483 of those who tested positive were women while 444 were men. Two thirds of those infected were under 45, with 32 the median age among the latest cases.

As of 2pm on Monday, 344 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, with 38 people being treated for the disease in ICU. This is the highest figure since May 20th. Nine people with Covid-19 were discharged in the previous 24 hours with 26 others admitted.

The national incidence of the disease has risen to 309.9 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days. Cavan has the highest county incidence at 967.5, followed by Meath at 667 and Sligo at 442.5.

Dublin currently has an incidence of 258.1, while Tipperary has the lowest rate at 139.1

According to the Department of Health, 17,572 tests were completed in the past 24 hours, and 115,138 in the past week.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said five people with Covid-19 have died and 727 new cases of the disease have been reported to it in the last 24 hours. A total of 34,832 cases have been confirmed in the North since the pandemic began and 658 people with the disease have died, the department said.

There are 342 patients in Northern Irish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 39 people in intensive care units and 30 on ventilators.