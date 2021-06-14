Covid-19: Further 87 cases reported in Northern Ireland

A further 87 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health on Monday.

No further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the disease were identified.

There were 15 patients in hospital with the coronavirus disease, none of whom were in intensive care.

A total of 1.865 million vaccine doses have been administered in the North, according to the latest figures, with 751,537 people having received both shots.