Covid-19: Further 52 deaths and 866 Covid-19 cases confirmed

A further 52 deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team. This brings to 3,846 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 866 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 206,801 the total number of cases in the Republic.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 300 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Monaghan has the highest county incidence, followed by Carlow.

Earlier, the HSE said the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 had dropped below 1,000 for the first time since the beginning of January.

There were 984 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Thursday morning, of which 167 were in an intensive care unit (ICU).

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that while the further reduced numbers are “better news again”, there is “nothing normal about these levels and we have a long way to go yet. But at least it feels like we have the wind behind us now.”

There were 35 ICU beds available for adults on Wednesday evening and five for children. St James’s Hospital in Dublin had the highest number of Covid-19 patients last night (90), followed by the Mater Hospital (87).