Covid-19: Further 456 cases and five deaths confirmed in State

A further 456 cases of Covid-19 and five deaths linked to the disease have been reported by the Department of Health.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said there have been 1,984 coronavirus realted deaths and a total of 68,356 confirmed cases.

Of the new cases, 105 were in Dublin, 85 were in Limerick, 43 were in Cork, 38 were in Meath and 25 were in Clare, with the remaining 160 cases spread across 21 other counties.

As of Modnay afternoon, there were 274 hospitalised Covid-19 patients, including 33 in intensive care. There have been 10 additional hospitalisation in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a member of the Government’s public health advisory body has said the group would have “problems” with the reopening of pubs and the easing of travel restrictions for Christmas.

Dr Mary Favier, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), said the pandemic had “unmasked some difficulties we have ... and one of those is our relationship with alcohol as was evidenced by the drinking scenes on the streets”.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is to bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday on the banning of takeaway pint and cocktail sales from pubs after footage of groups gathering to drink outdoors emerged over the weekend.

Asked about reports that some members of Government favoured a two-week window for opening pubs over Christmas, Dr Favier told RTÉ: “I think we’ve got problems with that if we’re going by the current circumstances.

“I think we need to look very carefully at how that might be done. I was somewhat concerned and taken aback that the response to the drinking on the street was to open the pubs,” she said.

“I think as a society we need to be very cautious about our need to increase the consumption of alcohol, because we know it changes behaviours . . . we all let down our guard and that’s how the virus spreads. So I think we’ll need to have a very cautious approach to how alcohol is used over the next number of weeks.”

Travel restrictions

Dr Favier called for “very clear communications” from the Government over the coming weeks.

Asked about travel restrictions, Dr Favier suggested Nphet would seek to have the existing guidelines on travel maintained in December.

“I think the restrictions on travel are appropriate now and unfortunately they’re going to be appropriate in five/six weeks time over the Christmas period.

“The virus doesn’t know the boundaries of a festive season,” she said. Asked about suggestions that people who received a negative test could travel home, she replied: “you could have a negative test every single day for the two weeks and you would still need to self-isolate.”

She said public health officials had said it was not appropriate to have non-essential travel. “We really need to follow our public health officials in this area, they are the experts,” Dr Favier said.

Sources said Dr Favier’s comments are likely to be seen in Government as an attempt to encourage caution as it prepares a plan to exit lockdown and manage the Christmas season.

Drinks industry groups have intensified their lobbying in an attempt to persuade the Government to allow pubs to open over Christmas.

Drinks Ireland, which represents drinks suppliers and manufacturers, said pubs should be given the opportunity to reopen safely at the start of December.

Patricia Callan, the group’s chief executive, urged the Government to base any decisions “on evidence, research and data”. The group argues that without pubs opening, social gatherings are more likely to take place in an unregulated environment, such as parties in people’s homes.