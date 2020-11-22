Covid-19: Further 318 cases and one death recorded in State

A further 318 cases of Covid-19 and one death have been reported in the State, the Department of Health has said.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the department said there has now been 70,461 confirmed cases and 2,023 deaths related to the coronavirus disease in the State since the pandemic began.

Of the latest cases, 126 were in Dublin with 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 are spread across 18 counties.

The median age of the 318 people infected is 28, with 73 per cent aged under 45 years.

The department said that as of 2pm on Sunday, 282 people with Covid-19 are in hospital, with 31 patients in intensive care.

The 14-day incidence rate of the disease stands at 109.1 cases per 100,000 people, with the highest rates occuring in Donegal (231.2), Limerick (208.3) and Louth (205.6). The rate in Dublin is above the national average at 119.9 cases per 100,000 people, with the lowest rates in Wexford (37.4), Laois (60.2) and Wicklow (61.1).

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health on Sunday reported10 further deaths, bringing the toll since the pandemic began to 933, and 342 new cases of the disease.

Six of the deaths occurred over a 24 hour period between Saturday and Sunday morning, with the other four deaths happening earlier but only now being reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the North stands at 49,784.

Meanwhile, new figures show an average of seven patients a day are contracting Covid-19 while in the State’s hospitals.

A total of 205 patients were infected with the virus in hospital in the four weeks ending on November 8th, according to the figures compiled by the HSE.

This represents a sharp rise in hospital-acquired virus infections compared to the preceding months. A total of 299 cases of hospital-acquired Covid-19 have been reported since June 21st, when a new surveillance system was put in place to track this kind of cases.

This equates to an average of about one in 1,000 inpatients getting hospital acquired Covid-19 during that period, the HSE says.

Hospitals have again become a frontline during this second surge of virus cases, with large outbreaks reported in many settings.

Services have had to be curtailed at hospitals in Letterkenny, Naas and Limerick due to staff becoming infected or having to stay at home after being identified as close contacts.

Inpatient tests

Healthcare workers account for about 700 out of 5,400 cases, or 13 per cent, occurring in the last fortnight. The HSE recently ordered all hospitals to test all arriving inpatients for the virus.

The Irish Times reported in July that 265 patients picked up Covid-19 while in hospital for other conditions, and at least 79 of these patients had died. This separate from the more than 1,000 deaths of residents in nursing homes and other residential institutions that have happened during the pandemic.

The HSE was unable to provide an update for these figures this weekend. According to a spokeswoman, the new surveillance system for hospital-acquired infections does not collect information on patient outcomes.

This is because the information is reported weekly to ensure the HSE has “a very timely view of the situation”, so the outcome for most patients is not known at the time.

In addition, the spokeswoman says, “the determination of the cause of death in each individual person is complex”.

“While Covid-19 is clearly the principal cause of death for some people, in other people who were already very seriously ill the contribution of the infection to their death can be difficult to determine.”

The test positivity rate now stands at 3.3 per cent, well down on the 7.2 per cent recorded in mid-October.

Only Finland and Iceland have a lower incidence of Covid-19 than Ireland at present, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

Case numbers are stable or declining in Ireland and 14 other European countries. The death rate is stable or declining in Ireland and three other countries - Liechtenstein, Czech Republic and Sweden.