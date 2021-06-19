Covid-19: Full vaccination for 20s unlikely until at least September as 393 cases reported

Another 393 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State, the Department of Health reported on Saturday afternoon.

There are 14 patients in ICU related to coronavirus with 48 in hospital because of the virus.

A total of 3,434,053 doses have been given with more than 60 per cent of the population having received at least one dose and 31 per cent fully vaccinated.

HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor show that all first doses of 40-49 age group is expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks, with their second dose of mRNA vaccine a month later.

He expects the 30-39 group to receive their first jab by the end of July or the start of August, with the 20-29 group getting their first jab after that. Dr Henry said he was “confident based on current supplies” that the cohort can be done by September.

Dr Henry says that these plans are supply dependent but the Pfizer vaccine supply has been “remarkably constant” throughout the vaccine rollout.

People aged 39 will be able to register tomorrow for vaccination, with those aged 38 from Monday, 37 from Tuesday, 36 from Wednesday, and those aged 35 from Thursday, June 24th.

He said there is “no doubt” that cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 will rise in Ireland.

Dr Henry said that full vaccination brings solid protection against serious illness from the variant, and while its spread here has so far been contained, the numbers are rising in Northern Ireland.

The number of Delta variant cases detected in the State has risen to 188, from 126 last week.

The Delta variant, which is significantly more transmissible than the Alpha (UK) variant that is dominant here, now accounts for 5 per cent of all cases sequenced by the National Virus Reference Laboratory. This compares to about 25 per cent in Northern Ireland and up to 90 per cent in England, where the variant has quickly become the dominant strain.

The Department of Heath removed Canada on Friday night from the mandatory hotel quarantine list with immediate effect. Additionally, Mongolia will be added to the list from 4am on Tuesday, June 22nd.