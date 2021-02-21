Covid-19: Four further deaths and 263 new cases recorded in North
Total of 394 patients in hospital with virus, of whom are 49 in intensive care
Gardaí stop vehicles at a Covid-19 checkpoint near the Border between Emyvale, Co Monaghan, and Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Four further deaths related to Covid-19 and 263 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, according to the North’s Department of Health.
This brings the death toll in the region to 2,033, while the total number of cases stands at 110,979.
There are 394 patients in hospital with Covid-19, with 49 of them being treated in intensive care.
More to follow...